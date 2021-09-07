Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Watch: Anti-farm law protesters jump over police barricades, chant slogans as they gherao Karnal mini-secretariat in Haryana

The protesters can be heard chanting slogans such as "Jai bole Sonehal" and "BJP sarkar haay haay". There was massive security deployed at Karnal earlier in order to prevent the protesters from running riot on the streets.

Watch: Anti-farm law protesters jump over police barricades, chant slogans as they gherao Karnal mini-secretariat in Haryana
Anti-farm law protesters on Tuesday jumped over police barricades as they marched to the mini-Secretariat in Karnal, Haryana. Visuals from the protest shows protesters running wild shouting slogans while flouting all norms and regulations.

The protesters can be heard chanting slogans such as “Jai bole Sonehal” and “BJP sarkar haay haay”. There was massive security deployed at Karnal earlier in order to prevent the protesters from running riot on the streets.

After the ‘Mahapanchayat’ at Anaj Mandi, the protesters marched towards the mini-Secretariat in Karnal.

Internet services have been suspended in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, and Panipat to prevent law and order situation from deteriorating. SMS services have also been suspended in the region.

“District administration and police have made necessary security arrangements in wake of the Kisan Mahapanchayat. A total of 40 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order. Public activities are going on without interruption,” Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia had said.

According to reports, the protesters have gheraoed the mini-Secretariat. Talks between the protesters and the district administration have failed to achieve any desired results. The call to gherao the mini-Secretariat was given by the SKM.

The ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Haryana comes days after one in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

