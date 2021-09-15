Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Watch: Rahul Gandhi goofs up while inaugurating new Mahila Congress logo on its foundation day

Rahul Gandhi forgot how many years it has been since the women's wing of Congress, Mahila Congress, has been around

Rahul Gandhi goofs up while addressing Congress workers on Mahila Congress foundation day
Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday goofed up yet again.

While addressing Congress workers on the launch of the new logo for Mahila Congress on its foundation day, Rahul Gandhi forgot for how many years Mahila Congress, the women’s wing for the grand old party has been around.

“I welcome all of you here and congratulate all the Mahila Congress workers, sisters for their foundation day. I’d like to also thank you for all the work that you have been doing over last 25 years?” he questions and turns around to confirm for how many years Mahila Congress has been functional. Someone in the background then prompted him that Mahila Congress has been operational since 38 years.

Rahul Gandhi’s struggle with Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya’s name

Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi’s goof-up on Mahila Congress coincided with the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya, the legendary engineer in whose honour September 15 every year is celebrated as ‘Engineers Day’.

During runup to 2018 Karnataka State Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi struggled with pronouncing M Visvesvaraya’s name. M Visvesvaraya played a pivotal role in building many engineering marvels like the intricate system of irrigation in the Deccan Plateau near Pune. He was also instrumental in developing a system to protect the Vishakhapatnam port from sea erosion.

