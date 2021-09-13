Watch: Two Congress MLAs fall off a bullock cart during their protest march to Karnataka Vidhana Soudha against fuel price

Several Congress leaders today rode on bullock carts to the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha to mark their protest against the price of fuel, LPG cylinder, and daily commodities. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and several other key leaders joined in the protest and travelled to the state assembly in bullock carts.

However, while they were at it, two Congress MLAs, Venkataramanappa and BK Sangamesh fell off the bullock carts in the melee witnessed during the protest rally.

Leader of the opposition @siddaramaiah and @INCKarnataka president @DKShivakumar ride a bullock cart to Karnataka Assembly protesting against fuel price hike. Two Congress MLAs Venkataramanappa and BK Sangamesh slip off bullock cart. pic.twitter.com/LOEJpwcqb8 — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) September 13, 2021

The aim of the demonstration was to highlight the ruling dispensation’s failure to arrest the rising inflation on the first day of the state assembly session.

“I will start from home at 9 a.m. on bullock cart till Vidhana Soudha. Siddaramaiah will begin from his residence at 9.30 a.m. and he will also reach Vidhana Soudha on a bullock cart,” Shivakumar had stated earlier.

“The BJP-led union government is not reducing the prices of daily commodities. The government is being adamant despite several protests across the nation.” Shivkumar had said.

Though Shivkumar had asserted that only he and Siddaramaiah will participate in the protest, the demonstration also saw participation from other Congress MLAs.

“Keeping the heavy traffic movement at peak hours of on Monday, only I and Siddaramaiah will go on bullock carts and protest in the premises of Vidhana Soudha,” he had said.