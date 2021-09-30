Voting for the crucial by-polls is being held in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency, where BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal is taking on West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. As the voting continues, a video has surfaced on social media in which Priyanka Tibrewal claimed to have has caught a youth at Khalsa English High School in Bhabanipur, whom she alleged is a fake voter sent by the Trinamool Congress.

False Voter Sent by TMC caught by Priyanka Tibrewal in Khalsa English High School, #Bhabanipur pic.twitter.com/GOQ8oVJnRV — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) September 30, 2021

In the video, Tibrewal is seen asking the youth to produce his voter identity card or any other identity card to prove his innocence. The media, which stands surrounding the youth, also asked him to abide by what Priyanka Tibrewal is asking him to do. They questioned his whereabouts and asked him to show his voter card.

Priyanka Tibrewal informed the media persons that the youth is a resident of Bansdroni, a residential locality in South Kolkata. The journalists persuaded the youth, who is seen sitting in a corner frantically typing on his phone, to show either of his identification cards.

Despite repeated prodding, the youth paid no attention. He doesn’t have a smidgeon of fear on his face. He is heard telling the people surrounding him that he is a student and lives in Bansdroni, and is calling for his voter card. The youth further added that he came to cast his vote but did not know that he needs to carry his voter identity card.

The police personnel are also seen surrounding him like mute spectators. At this point, suddenly, from nowhere, a man in a black safari suit appeared from behind and asked him “are you a student?” The youth nodded his head. Then, the man in the black safari suit and another man in a blue shirt asked him to get up. They pull him out from there and start escorting him out of the premises. When the people gathered there started shouting ‘yeh dekho chor… chor..pakdo..pakdo’ (just see…thief… thief…catch them), the trio started running towards the main entrance of the school. Amidst the chaos that ensued, the youth fleed the spot.

The BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal claimed that he was a fake voter sent by Mamata Banerjee.

It may be noted that earlier in the day, Priyanka Tibrewal had accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra of ‘purposely shutting the voting machine to capture the booth’.

Bombs hurled in Samserganj

In another incident of violence, which has become the new normal in Mamata Banerjee’ regime, bombs were hurled in West Bengal’s Samserganj just before the polling began. This is despite the tight security measures undertaken at polling booths.

Besides Bhabanipur, by-polls are also being held in two other Assembly constituencies of West Bengal- Samserganj and Jangipur.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling booths. There is heavy deployment of forces, including quick response teams, in Bhabanipur. Security has also been heightened in the Samserganj constituency.

The voting will continue till 6:30 PM on 30th September and the result will be declared on 3rd October.