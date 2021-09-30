Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomePoliticsWest Bengal bypolls: BJP candidate from Bhabanipur alleges booth jamming by TMC, bombs hurled...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal bypolls: BJP candidate from Bhabanipur alleges booth jamming by TMC, bombs hurled in Samserganj constituency

The Bhabanipur constituency has garnered sharp attention as the poll result will decide the fate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as a Chief Minister.

OpIndia Staff
BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal
12

As voting for the bypolls commenced in three constituencies of West Bengal on Thursday, reports of violence and misconduct have surfaced in the media. 

Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra of ‘purposely shutting the voting machine to capture the booth.’

The Bhabanipur constituency has garnered sharp attention as the poll result will decide the fate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as a Chief Minister. Standing against her from BJP is Tibrewal an advocate by profession who had joined the BJP in the year 2014.

Tibrewal’s candidature was much talked about for two reasons. First, she is one of the petitioners in the plea filed in the Bengal post-poll violence cases, which have led to the Calcutta High Court ordering CBI and SIT probes in the cases. Her petition has also led the high court order for a second autopsy of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was killed in post-poll violence on May 2.

Second, by fielding Tibrewal, BJP has tried to pit a daughter of Bengal against another daughter of Bengal (as Mamata Banerjee calls herself one). 

Bombs hurled in Samserganj

Reportedly, bombs were hurled in West Bengal’s Samserganj just before the polling began. This is despite the tight security measures undertaken at polling booths.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling booths. There will be a heavy deployment of forces, including quick response teams, in Bhabanipur. Security has also been heightened in the Samserganj constituency.

The voting will continue till 6:30 PM on 30th September and the result will be declared on 3rd October.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbhabanipur, bhawanipore, bhabanipur bypolls
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
579,660FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com