Worship Mamata Banerjee as ‘Goddess Durga’ this Pujo? 3 committees collaborate for her idol

Three committees in West Bengal have collaborated for creating idols of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Goddess Durga’ ahead of the Pujo festivities.

As reported by news agency ANI, Partha Sarkar, Vice President of Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti claimed that every person in Bengal considers her as Goddess Durga. “The benefits she provided to people haven’t been seen in world,” he claimed. Recently, Calcutta High Court ordered a court monitored CBI probe into the human rights violations in the large scale post poll violence that took place in the state after TMC’s Mamata Banerjee returned to power on May 2.

There have been allegations of gang rapes and murders across the state allegedly perpetrated by the workers and cadres of the ruling party TMC on the political opponents. The NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) report has detailed the victims’ allegation of torture and brutality inflicted upon them. The High Court has entrusted all the cases to the SIT for investigation which will be monitored by the court. The cases related to the murder and crimes against women mentioned in the NHRC will be probed by the CBI while other cases will be probed by the SIT.

The NHRC Panel in its report concluded that the current situation of the state, is a manifestation of ‘Law of Ruler’, instead of ‘Rule of Law’. It added that the loss of faith in state administration among victims is very evident. The statutory body added that a list of 57 complaints related to women was received from the National Women Commission.