Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNews ReportsYogi Adityanath hits a sixer on Rahul Gandhi's full toss
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath hits a sixer on Rahul Gandhi’s full toss

Citing Ramcharitmanas, Yogi Adityanath said that a person sees the Lord the way his feelings and devotions are for the God.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi
4

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet accusing him of being hateful.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “Jo nafrat kare woh Yogi kaisa” (he who hates, how is he a Yogi).

To that, Yogi Adityanath’s office through its official Twitter account said one sees what one wants to see. Citing Ramcharitmanas, Yogi Adityanath said that a person sees the Lord the way his feelings and devotions are for the God. “And yes, Mr Rahul Ji, if it is hate to drive a bulldozer on the empire created by the criminals, then this ‘hatred’ will continue,” he said.

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is warming up as India’s most populous state goes to polls sometime in February-March 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyogi adityanath, rahul gandhi, uttar pradesh elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
576,094FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com