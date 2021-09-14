Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet accusing him of being hateful.

जिन्ह कें रही भावना जैसी। प्रभु मूरति तिन्ह देखी तैसी।।



और हां श्रीमान राहुल जी!



अपराधियों और उपद्रवियों के साम्राज्य पर बुलडोजर चलाना अगर नफरत है, तो ये नफरत अनवरत जारी रहेगी… pic.twitter.com/hWSQN50bb6 — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) September 14, 2021

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “Jo nafrat kare woh Yogi kaisa” (he who hates, how is he a Yogi).

To that, Yogi Adityanath’s office through its official Twitter account said one sees what one wants to see. Citing Ramcharitmanas, Yogi Adityanath said that a person sees the Lord the way his feelings and devotions are for the God. “And yes, Mr Rahul Ji, if it is hate to drive a bulldozer on the empire created by the criminals, then this ‘hatred’ will continue,” he said.

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is warming up as India’s most populous state goes to polls sometime in February-March 2022.