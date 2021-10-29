Friday, October 29, 2021
Afghan Sikhs request PM Modi, Govt to arrange Visas for them and help them reunite with family in India

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, national spokesman of the Shiromani Akali Dal, appealed to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of Afghan Sikhs and said that India is their only hope.

OpIndia Staff
Afghan Sikhs from Jalabad appeal to PM Modi, request rescue
Image Credit : Manjinder Singh Sirsa/Twitter
Afghan Sikhs trapped in Jalalabad, Ghazni and Kabul have raised a plea requesting Sikh leaders and the Government of India to solve their Visa problem and help them reunite with their family. In the videos posted on social media platforms, the Sikhs have stated that they are unable to have their Visas issued and urged the Government of India for their evacuation.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, national spokesman of the Shiromani Akali Dal, appealed to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of Afghan Sikhs and said that India is their only hope.

The Sikh in the video said, “We request to the leaders and Government of India that some family members are in Delhi while some are here. You have done a lot for us before. We are again requesting you again to please do something about the visa problem for these people so that they can join their families.”

Another video of the Afghan Sikhs’ request of urgent help went viral on social media.

Here it said, “We are living in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Our children are in India. Our Visa is not getting issued. We request the Sikh leaders and Government of India to issue Visas and bring us to Delhi. Our Children and elders are alone in Delhi.”

The Afghan Sikhs are part of the religious minority in Afghanistan. After the Taliban takeover, they have been living under constant fear of persecution and death. According to reports, the Sikhs under the Taliban regime are left with only two options for their survival, that is, either get converted to Sunni Islam or leave Afghanistan. The International Forum for Rights And Security (IFFRAS) reported that because the Sikh community do not belong to the mainstream Sunni Islam, they would be either forcefully converted to Sunni Islam or be killed by the Taliban.

Earlier in August, number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were rescued by the India government after Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

 

