Mahant Ravindra Puri, President, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), has announced support for Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Mahant Ravindra Puri, who is from Niranjani Akhara, was elected as the President of ABAP on Monday.

Soon after getting elected, he said, “ABAP will put all its weight behind the BJP to ensure that Yogi Adityanath returns as the next chief minister of UP and that BJP wins the Uttarakhand polls as well as the next general elections.”

He further added that those who are with Bhagwan Ram, Akhara Parishad is going to support them. Mahant Puri said CM Yogi’s return to power is essential to save Sanatan Dharma. He belongs to the faction of seven Akharas who elected him as the President. The meeting was called by the general secretary of ABAP, Hari Giri of Juna Akhara.

There is reportedly friction among the apex decision making body of the Akharas. Another faction of six Akharas also held a meeting at Haridwar on October 21, where they constituted an executive body.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022, along with Punjab and other states. While Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power based on the work they have done in over 5 years, the opposition parties are confident they are going to win. In the upcoming elections, AIMIM is hoping to churn Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh. Congress and Samajwadi Party have decided not to form an alliance as last time they failed to woo the voters.