Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeNews Reports'CM Yogi's return to power is essential': Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad announces support for...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘CM Yogi’s return to power is essential’: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad announces support for BJP in UP elections

“ABAP will put all its weight behind BJP in ensuring that Yogi Adityanath returns as the next chief minister of UP and that BJP wins the Uttarakhand polls as well as the next general elections,” Mahant Ravindra Puri of Niranjani Akhara has stated.

OpIndia Staff
Mahant Ravindra Puri
Mahant Ravindra Puri of AKAP announced support for BJP in UP elections (Image mahantravindrapuri.com
43

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), has announced support for Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Mahant Ravindra Puri, who is from Niranjani Akhara, was elected as the President of ABAP on Monday.

Soon after getting elected, he said, “ABAP will put all its weight behind the BJP to ensure that Yogi Adityanath returns as the next chief minister of UP and that BJP wins the Uttarakhand polls as well as the next general elections.”

He further added that those who are with Bhagwan Ram, Akhara Parishad is going to support them. Mahant Puri said CM Yogi’s return to power is essential to save Sanatan Dharma. He belongs to the faction of seven Akharas who elected him as the President. The meeting was called by the general secretary of ABAP, Hari Giri of Juna Akhara.

There is reportedly friction among the apex decision making body of the Akharas. Another faction of six Akharas also held a meeting at Haridwar on October 21, where they constituted an executive body.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022, along with Punjab and other states. While Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power based on the work they have done in over 5 years, the opposition parties are confident they are going to win. In the upcoming elections, AIMIM is hoping to churn Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh. Congress and Samajwadi Party have decided not to form an alliance as last time they failed to woo the voters.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP elections, Uttarakhand elections, Yogi govt
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,915FollowersFollow
25,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com