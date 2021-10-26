Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomePoliticsArvind Kejriwal seeks Lord Ram's blessings at Ayodhya, had earlier invoked his Nani to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal seeks Lord Ram’s blessings at Ayodhya, had earlier invoked his Nani to support Babri Masjid

Arvind Kejriwal said that he had sought the blessings of Shri Ram and of Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi. He said that he prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all countrymen.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal seeks Lord Ram's blessings at Ayodhya, had earlier invoked his Nani to support Babri Masjid
Image Credit: PTI
113

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that he had been to Ayodhya to attend the Aarti on the banks of the Saryu River. The Delhi Chief Minister appears to have been overwhelmed by a newfound sense of piety ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind Kejriwal said that he had sought the blessings of Shri Ram and of Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi. He said that he prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all countrymen. He ended his tweet saying, “Jai Shri Ram”.

The Delhi Chief Minister appears to have sharply altered his tone on Ayodhya and Shri Ram. In 2014, Kejriwal had said Shri Ram could not live in a Temple that was built after the demolition of a Masjid. He had said at a rally, “When the Babri Masjid was demolished, I asked my grandmother that she must be happy. A temple for her Bhagwan Ram will be constructed in Ayodhya. To which she replied, my Ram will not live in a temple that is constructed by demolishing a mosque.”

As for his devotion towards Pawan Putra Hanuman, Arvind Kejriwal had posted a derogatory image of Shri Ram’s greatest devotee in his attempt to mock the BJP. The Delhi Chief Minister in recent times has chosen to withdraw his coarse anti-Hindu rhetoric and focus instead on emphasising his Hindu credentials. Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, he was targeted over the same by Islamists.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArvind kejriwal ayodhya
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,011FollowersFollow
25,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com