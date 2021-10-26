Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that he had been to Ayodhya to attend the Aarti on the banks of the Saryu River. The Delhi Chief Minister appears to have been overwhelmed by a newfound sense of piety ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind Kejriwal said that he had sought the blessings of Shri Ram and of Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi. He said that he prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all countrymen. He ended his tweet saying, “Jai Shri Ram”.

भगवान श्री राम की पवित्र जन्मस्थली अयोध्या नगरी में श्री रामलला के भव्य दर्शन कर आशीर्वाद लिया। हनुमानगढ़ी में श्री बजरंग बली के दर्शन भी किए।



भगवान श्री रामचंद्र जी की आराधना कर सभी देशवासियों के स्वस्थ जीवन एवं सुख-समृद्धि की प्रार्थना की।



जय श्री राम। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 26, 2021

The Delhi Chief Minister appears to have sharply altered his tone on Ayodhya and Shri Ram. In 2014, Kejriwal had said Shri Ram could not live in a Temple that was built after the demolition of a Masjid. He had said at a rally, “When the Babri Masjid was demolished, I asked my grandmother that she must be happy. A temple for her Bhagwan Ram will be constructed in Ayodhya. To which she replied, my Ram will not live in a temple that is constructed by demolishing a mosque.”

As for his devotion towards Pawan Putra Hanuman, Arvind Kejriwal had posted a derogatory image of Shri Ram’s greatest devotee in his attempt to mock the BJP. The Delhi Chief Minister in recent times has chosen to withdraw his coarse anti-Hindu rhetoric and focus instead on emphasising his Hindu credentials. Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, he was targeted over the same by Islamists.