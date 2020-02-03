Monday, February 3, 2020
Arvind Kejriwal’s bid to win over Hindus backfires, Islamists outrage over him reciting Hanuman Chalisa

Kejriwal's stunt in connivance with a pliant media appears to be well-timed with the Delhi elections in his bid to prove his 'Hindu credentials'

OpIndia Staff
AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal
With just 5 days to go for the assembly elections in Delhi, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa during an event organised by a news channel. In a pre-poll event named Agenda Delhi organised by News 18 Hindi, the anchor had asked him if he visited Hanuman Temples, to which Kejriwal replied enthusiastically, “Of course I do”. Then, the interviewer proceeded to ask him if he knew the Hanuman Chalisa, to which, Kejriwal again answered in the affirmative. After a moment of awkward silence, Kejriwal was prompted to treat the audience with a rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa to which he readily agreed.

Kejriwal’s stunt in connivance with a pliant media appears to be well-timed with the Delhi elections in his bid to prove his ‘Hindu credentials’ after his party MLA Amanatullah Khan was spotted leading the riots in the national capital during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Recently, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had also said that they stand in solidarity with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Read- Twitter users attack Arvind Kejriwal after he shares an ‘anti-Hindu’ image

However, in his efforts to win Hindu votes, Kejriwal appears to have angered Islamists on social media. Islamists are also angry with the media for imploring Kejriwal to prove his Hindu credentials.

In recent weeks, the BJP has targeted Kejriwal heavily for his party’s conduct in recent times. Shaheen Bagh has become an important issue in these elections. The slogans of ‘La ilaha illallah’ and ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ heard at these protests against the CAA have polarized the elections. Despite all of this, the Aam Aadmi Party had decided to come out in support of these protests. Kejriwal’s recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa appears to be directed towards reducing the ill-will his party has earned for its support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters. It remains to be seen whether it has any positive impact at all on results day.

