Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail application of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court alleging Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani “appears to have influenced panch witness when the investigation is ongoing”. The court was hearing bail application filed by Khan’s advocate.

NCB alleges that Shahrukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani appears to have influenced panch witness and bail application of #AryanKhan is liable to be rejected on that ground alone.#BombayHighCourt #SameerWakhede pic.twitter.com/kHH9J1MqyQ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 26, 2021

In the 35-page reply, NCB mentioned the affidavit filed by witness Prabhakar Sail and said there were attempts to tamper with the ongoing investigation. It further added that Khan’s bail application was liable to be rejected on the sole ground that there were clear instances of tampering, influencing witnesses in the midst of an ongoing investigation.

NCB says that the bail application of #AryanKhan is liable to be rejected on the sole ground of “clear instances of tampering, influencing witnesses in the midst of an on-going investigation”. #BombayHighCourt #NCB — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 26, 2021

The agency said, “Significantly, such purported affidavit names one Pooja Dadlani, Manager connected to this applicant. It so appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing. Such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed.”

Aryan Khan drug case

On October 2, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid by NCB. Currently, he is lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. His bail plea has been rejected multiple times by the court pertaining opposition by the investigation agency.