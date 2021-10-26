Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeNews ReportsNCB opposes Aryan Khan's bail plea, alleges Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani influenced witness
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

NCB opposes Aryan Khan’s bail plea, alleges Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani influenced witness

NCB has said attempts are made to influence witnesses and tamper evidence in the Aryan Khan drug case

OpIndia Staff
Aryan Khan
NCB opposed bail plea of Aryan Khan alleging SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani influencing witness (Image: ABP News/Peepingmoon)
275

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail application of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court alleging Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani “appears to have influenced panch witness when the investigation is ongoing”. The court was hearing bail application filed by Khan’s advocate.

In the 35-page reply, NCB mentioned the affidavit filed by witness Prabhakar Sail and said there were attempts to tamper with the ongoing investigation. It further added that Khan’s bail application was liable to be rejected on the sole ground that there were clear instances of tampering, influencing witnesses in the midst of an ongoing investigation.

The agency said, “Significantly, such purported affidavit names one Pooja Dadlani, Manager connected to this applicant. It so appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing. Such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed.”

Aryan Khan drug case

On October 2, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid by NCB. Currently, he is lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. His bail plea has been rejected multiple times by the court pertaining opposition by the investigation agency.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaryan khan bail, aryan khan bail plea, pooja dadlani
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,011FollowersFollow
25,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com