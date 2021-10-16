Gearing up for the upcoming UP elections, Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed at a rally that his life’s mission is to create political leadership for Muslims not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in every part of the country where Muslims reside.

In his address, the AIMIM leader also asked if the people have forgotten about the various Muslim conquests of the past. He listed the conquest of Mecca, Siege of Ta’if and Battle of Karbala among others. Owaisi asserted that the Muslims have crossed rivers of blood in the past and that in the foundation of Islam, there is blood of their ancestors.

He also claims that there is no reason for the Muslims to fear and says, ‘…Whenever someone is born in this world after staying in her mother’s womb for 9 months, Allah writes the destiny of that child and no one can take its life unless Allah decides…’

He further adds, ‘..This is our country…remember this is our country. Our ancestors gave life for the freedom of this country.’

Owaisi also pointed out that Muslim Ulema prescribed Jihad against British rule and asked if those sacrifices of the Muslims of the past would be forgotten because of fear. He said, ‘…If you want to create fear, then create the fear of Allah…’

Owaisi then said, ‘…We will fight for our rights, and we are not saying that we will bring stars from the sky or bring land from the moon. What we are saying is that Majilis flag would waver in the land of Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh.’

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls early next year, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking reelection from the BJP. The BJP has allied with the Nishad Party ahead of the polls.