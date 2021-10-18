Monday, October 18, 2021
Even Asaduddin Owaisi is refusing to defend SRK’s son Aryan Khan: Here is what he said about the arrested celeb

Asaduddin Owaisi said that he would prefer to speak for the voiceless Muslims who are currently lodged in Jails and do not have influential fathers.

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi refused to speak in favor of SRK's son Aryan Khan (Image: Pinkvilla/ABP)
On October 17, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the ongoing case against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Notably, Khan has been in custody since October 3 after drugs were found in a rave party by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship on October 2. Khan is among eight people who were arrested on that day. Many more arrests have been made in the case since then.

On Sunday, without taking any names, Asaduddin Owaisi said that he would prefer to speak for the voiceless Muslims who are currently lodged in Jails and do not have influential fathers. Owaisi was addressing a rally in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was asked about the arrest, to which he replied, “You are talking about a superstar’s son. At least 27 per cent of undertrial prisoners in UP jails are Muslims. Who will speak for them? I will fight for those who are voiceless and weak, not for those whose fathers are powerful.”

Bail orders of Aryan Khan reserved

After hearing the arguments, the Mumbai sessions court had reserved the bail orders for October 20. As per reports, the security for the star actor has been increased by the jail authorities, and he was moved to a special barrack. SRK had sent him a money order of Rs. 4500 after the bail order was reserved for the expenses in the jail.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

