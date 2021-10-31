Sunday, October 31, 2021
Watch: Bangladeshi national caught voting in West Bengal bypoll, BJP files complaint with Election Commission

The man in red T-shirt was seen nodding in affirmation when asked about his Bangladeshi origins. On being asked as to why did he come to the polling booth, he replied, "I have made a mistake."

Bangladeshi caught voting in West Bengal bypoll, BJP claims
On Saturday (October 30), a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly caught hold of a Bangladeshi national who came to cast his vote during the West Bengal bypoll. The incident took place in the Khardah Vidhan Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district of the State.

Hindustan Times reported that BJP candidate Joy Saha apprehended a ‘fake voter’ in Khardah and handed him over to the police. “The man is a Bangladeshi infiltrator. He came here to cast his vote in favour of the TMC,” Saha was quoted as saying. He has also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the incident.

While speaking about the matter, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “Bangladeshi voter hailing from Dhaka caught voting for TMC in Bengal bypoll. Seems TMC knows it that native voters of West Bengal aren’t going to vote for Mamata Banerjee anymore.” He further added, “Wonder if the next election will witness TMC importing voters from Pakistan to rig Bengal elections?”

In the video clip shared by Amit Malviya, a man in red T-shirt was seen nodding in affirmation when asked about his Bangladeshi origins. On being asked as to why did he come to the polling booth, he replied, “I have made a mistake.” The man then confessed that he hails from Dhaka. Meanwhile, the media persons continued to quiz him as to how he infiltrated into the Indian territory. A man in the background could be heard as saying, “Trinamool Congress is fudging the elections by bringing a voter from Bangladesh. There is nothing more shameful than this.”

 

