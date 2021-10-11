Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Necessary that China takes appropriate steps too': Indian Army after military commander level talks...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Necessary that China takes appropriate steps too’: Indian Army after military commander level talks over LAC

“It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations & will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues,” the statement by the Indian Army said.

OpIndia Staff
13th round of talks between India-China military commanders yields no results
Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh. Image Source: The Hindu
3

The Indian Army on Monday released a statement on the India-China senior military commanders’ 13th marathon dialogue that took place on October 10. As per the official statement, the negotiation yielded no result. 

The Indian Army reiterated that attempts by the Chinese Army to ‘alter the status quo & in violation of the bilateral agreements’ along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) had led to the current situation. 

However, the Chinese Army is not willing to address de-escalation in the three remaining friction points that include Hot Springs, Depsang Bulge and Charding Nullah Junction at the LAC. 

“During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving issues in the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable & also could not provide any forward-looking proposals,” informed the Indian Army. 

“The meeting thus did not result in the resolution of the remaining areas,” declared the Indian Army while emphasizing the need for the Chinese Army to take appropriate steps in the concerned areas to restore peace & tranquillity.

Concluding the statement, the Indian Army assured establishing constant communication with the Chinese counterparts to maintain stability on the ground. 

“It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations & will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues,” it said. 

As per the officials, the 13th round of discussion began at 10.30 AM on Sunday at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC. 

The negotiation was held more than two months after the last round of talks. It came at a time when the Chinese Army is involved in massive military buildup and infrastructure development across the LAC. 

‘If China continues presence along LAC, so will we’

On Saturday, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, in response to the massive military buildup by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) across the LAC said that if the Chinese army is to stay in eastern Ladakh, so is the Indian Army.

“It is a matter of concern that the large-scale buildup that occurred last year continues to be in place,” said the army chief.

“To sustain that kind of buildup, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side. It means that they are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on the developments. But if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too,” asserted Naravane at a public event held in New Delhi. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia China talks, China news Ladakh, Tibet India relations
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
582,335FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com