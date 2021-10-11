The Indian Army on Monday released a statement on the India-China senior military commanders’ 13th marathon dialogue that took place on October 10. As per the official statement, the negotiation yielded no result.

The Indian Army reiterated that attempts by the Chinese Army to ‘alter the status quo & in violation of the bilateral agreements’ along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) had led to the current situation.

However, the Chinese Army is not willing to address de-escalation in the three remaining friction points that include Hot Springs, Depsang Bulge and Charding Nullah Junction at the LAC.

“During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving issues in the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable & also could not provide any forward-looking proposals,” informed the Indian Army.

“The meeting thus did not result in the resolution of the remaining areas,” declared the Indian Army while emphasizing the need for the Chinese Army to take appropriate steps in the concerned areas to restore peace & tranquillity.

Concluding the statement, the Indian Army assured establishing constant communication with the Chinese counterparts to maintain stability on the ground.

“It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations & will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues,” it said.

As per the officials, the 13th round of discussion began at 10.30 AM on Sunday at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC.

The negotiation was held more than two months after the last round of talks. It came at a time when the Chinese Army is involved in massive military buildup and infrastructure development across the LAC.

‘If China continues presence along LAC, so will we’

On Saturday, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, in response to the massive military buildup by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) across the LAC said that if the Chinese army is to stay in eastern Ladakh, so is the Indian Army.

“It is a matter of concern that the large-scale buildup that occurred last year continues to be in place,” said the army chief.

“To sustain that kind of buildup, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side. It means that they are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on the developments. But if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too,” asserted Naravane at a public event held in New Delhi.