Shoaib Akhtar taken off air, barred from attending PTV shows after viral walkout

Two days after Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar quit a PTV talk show over confrontation with host Dr Nauman Niaz, following the victory of Pakistan over New Zealand, the management has barred the duo from attending any programme on the channel.

The temporary ban will continue until the submission of a final inquiry report by a 4-member inquiry committee, comprising of one Aamir Manzoor, Tahir Mushtaq, Arif Mehmood and Akbar Malik. PTV News informed, “It has been decided that Niaz and Akhtar will be taken off air until the inquiry is completed.” It further added that Niaz and Akhtar could not participate in any TV programme hosted on PTV during the time period.

ڈاکٹر نعمان نیاز اور شعیب اختر معاملہ۔ pic.twitter.com/slPvxMIKOE — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) October 28, 2021

Reportedly, on Wednesday, Dr Niaz was questioned for several hours over the incident. Dawn reported that Akhtar had refused to appear before the committee to give his version of the events. He instead said that the committee can infer directly from the footage of the events. In a tweet, the former Pakistani pacer wrote, “Well thats hilarious. I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world. Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me?”

The said confrontation between Dr Niaz and Akhtar took place during the post-match analysis of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand match, which was held on Tuesday (October 26). In his defence, Shoaib Akhtar said, “Whatever happened is out there for everyone to see. (The committee can make the decision after watching the videos (of the show).”

Details of the verbal duel between Shoaib Akhtar and PTV host

During the post-match analysis, Akhtar was seen discussing Pakistani players’ performance against New Zealand and was asked whether the players made a mess in the chase against New Zealand. Akhtar, however, did not agree with the assessment and heaped praises on Haris Rauf, Lahore Qalandar, and Pakistan Super League franchise coach Aaqib.

At one point, Niaz lost his cool after Shoaib taunted over players. Sensing his rude and ‘over-smart behaviour, Niaz asked him to quit the show. When Shoaib tried to respond, Niaz again cut him off and announced commercial break even when a visibly angry Akhtar was speaking. After the break, Niaz asked Shoaib to continue with his remarks. Akhtar took a long pause, and bickered for a while ‘politely.’ Later, Akhtar apologised and ‘resigned’ from PTV as an analyst. He took off his mic and walked away even as Niaz, without batting an eyelid, continued with his show.