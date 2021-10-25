Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has slammed those celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in T20 World Cup Match. Gambhir stated that people bursting crackers for a Pakistan win cannot be Indians.

Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 25, 2021

He said, “Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful”. Consequently, he was attacked for his comment by liberals on social media.

Today’s toolkit to take attention away from extortionist Wankhede. https://t.co/dxUiKRO17F — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 25, 2021

Twitter has become that shithole where celebrities and people in power attack powerless minorities. They politicize even a cricket match with their gutter politics. https://t.co/Es4ZQfQFTE — Sushant Sinha (@sushantsinha) October 25, 2021

shut the fuck up jackass as far as i care someone could come light a cracker right in the middle of your asscheeks and it wouldn’t make a difference to me https://t.co/rau1inxlcy — praddy (@whyispraddy) October 25, 2021

Those who are standing with fascists are threat to democracy and humanity.



Those who enjoy bloodbath of kashmiris are highest level of cowards and darinde. https://t.co/MYHLA1rmBl — Ayeza 🍁 (@Ayeza___) October 25, 2021

Virender Sehwag had also raised questions about the celebration of Pakistan’s victory in parts of India. Sehwag had tweeted, “Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh, what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai.”

In his tweet, Sehwag had also mocked the banning of firecrackers during Diwali when people in parts of India celebrated Pakistan’s victory.

Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

It should be noted that Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had termed Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup Match as ‘victory for Islam’. Rasheed had pointed out that Muslims all over the world including those in India supported Pakistan in the match. He said,”For Pakistan, today’s India-Pakistan match was the final.”