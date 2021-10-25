Monday, October 25, 2021
After Sehwag, liberals target Gautam Gambhir for condemning those celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in T20 World Cup

Before Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag had also raised questions about the celebration of Pakistan's victory in parts of India.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit : CricketAddictor
Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has slammed those celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in T20 World Cup Match. Gambhir stated that people bursting crackers for a Pakistan win cannot be Indians.

He said, “Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful”. Consequently, he was attacked for his comment by liberals on social media.

Virender Sehwag had also raised questions about the celebration of Pakistan’s victory in parts of India. Sehwag had tweeted, “Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh, what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai.”

In his tweet, Sehwag had also mocked the banning of firecrackers during Diwali when people in parts of India celebrated Pakistan’s victory.

It should be noted that Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had termed Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup Match as ‘victory for Islam’. Rasheed had pointed out that Muslims all over the world including those in India supported Pakistan in the match. He said,”For Pakistan, today’s India-Pakistan match was the final.”

 

