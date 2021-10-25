Cricketer Virender Sehwag has mocked the pointless ban on Diwali celebrations and has questioned the bursting of firecrackers after India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match.

“Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh, what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai,” Tweeted the former Indian opener.

The Tweet has received more than 20 thousand likes in less than 30 minutes with netizens praising the cricketer for his stand.

While some called him the real ‘King’, some took a trip down the memory lane sharing how the fans miss the fireworks from his bat when he opened for the Indian men’s cricket team.

Sehwag’s tweet was aimed at the behaviour of some people who curiously celebrate Pakistan’s win against India in several areas of the country. He also called out the hypocrisy of shaming Hindus for bursting firecrackers during Diwali and the pointless ban on Diwali celebrations, while fireworks are used unabated on other kinds of ‘celebrations’.

Kohli gets slammed for teaching ‘how to celebrate Diwali’

On the other hand, current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, known for preaching ‘pollution-free Diwali’ was slammed by netizens for his new campaign.

In a paid campaign for Pinterest, Kohli had released a video trailer saying he would be sharing “personal tips” in the coming days on how to celebrate a “meaningful” Diwali.

The sermon, however, did not go down well with the netizens and the captain was forced to take down the Pinterest page.

State govt ban firecrackers

The state governments of Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and now even Assam have imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers just ahead of Diwali under the garb of Covid-19 restrictions.

We reported how the small traders firecracker manufacturers are facing huge losses for the second time in a row due to the reckless and forceful ban imposed in the name of ‘pollution control’ and Covid restrictions. The ban on firecrackers continues while multiple state governments do nothing to control pollution caused from other sources, like stubble burning.

Puducherry, however, in a recent announcement has permitted the sales of crackers.

Ahead of Diwali, the Puducherry govt has allowed the sale of firecrackers. We’ve achieved 80% vaccination. We’re aiming for big sales, offering 70% off on crackers: Muthukrishnan, Popsco Director pic.twitter.com/xs2CGrfJ42 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

While Delhi’s pollution is a result of year-long emissions, rampant stubble burnings in neighbouring areas, the state and Central government’s crackdown against the small traders and common people trying to celebrate Diwali has been gaining wide criticism in recent years.