Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeNews ReportsVirender Sehwag questions ban on firecrackers for Diwali, mocks people celebrating Pakistan's victory
SportsCricketFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Virender Sehwag questions ban on firecrackers for Diwali, mocks people celebrating Pakistan’s victory

"If firecrackers can be burst to celebrate Pakistan's victory, why ban them only for Diwali," asked Virender Sehwag.

OpIndia Staff
Saara Gyan Diwali pe hi yaad aata hai? Sehwag questions firecracker ban
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag
3

Cricketer Virender Sehwag has mocked the pointless ban on Diwali celebrations and has questioned the bursting of firecrackers after India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match. 

“Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh, what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai,” Tweeted the former Indian opener. 

The Tweet has received more than 20 thousand likes in less than 30 minutes with netizens praising the cricketer for his stand. 

While some called him the real ‘King’, some took a trip down the memory lane sharing how the fans miss the fireworks from his bat when he opened for the Indian men’s cricket team.

Sehwag’s tweet was aimed at the behaviour of some people who curiously celebrate Pakistan’s win against India in several areas of the country. He also called out the hypocrisy of shaming Hindus for bursting firecrackers during Diwali and the pointless ban on Diwali celebrations, while fireworks are used unabated on other kinds of ‘celebrations’. 

Kohli gets slammed for teaching ‘how to celebrate Diwali’

On the other hand, current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, known for preaching ‘pollution-free Diwali’ was slammed by netizens for his new campaign.

In a paid campaign for Pinterest, Kohli had released a video trailer saying he would be sharing “personal tips” in the coming days on how to celebrate a “meaningful” Diwali.

The sermon, however, did not go down well with the netizens and the captain was forced to take down the Pinterest page. 

State govt ban firecrackers

The state governments of Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and now even Assam have imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers just ahead of Diwali under the garb of Covid-19 restrictions. 

We reported how the small traders firecracker manufacturers are facing huge losses for the second time in a row due to the reckless and forceful ban imposed in the name of ‘pollution control’ and Covid restrictions. The ban on firecrackers continues while multiple state governments do nothing to control pollution caused from other sources, like stubble burning.

Puducherry, however, in a recent announcement has permitted the sales of crackers.

While Delhi’s pollution is a result of year-long emissions, rampant stubble burnings in neighbouring areas, the state and Central government’s crackdown against the small traders and common people trying to celebrate Diwali has been gaining wide criticism in recent years.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVirender Sehwag news, Diwali firecrackers, Diwali celebrations
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,543FollowersFollow
25,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com