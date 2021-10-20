Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Gujarat: Aam Aadmi Party leader held in liquor case, one female bootlegger absconding

Gujarat is a dry state where procurement, distribution, sale and consumption of alcohol without permit is prohibited.

OpIndia Staff
Aam Aadmi Party President of Jambughoda along with three others was held by Chhota Udepur police with bottles of liquor on them in Gujarat, reports DeshGujarat. Gujarat is a dry state where procurement, distribution, sale and consumption of alcohol without permit is prohibited.

As per reports, the local crime branch officials were passing by Nana Katva village of Uchapan in Bodeli taluka where they found four persons taking out liquor bottles from seat of a motorcycle in a farm. Of these, two were identified as Hardik Vakhatbhai Bariya (Panchmahal) and Sundar Keshabhai Rathava (Chhota Udepur). When police inquired, they found that a female bootlegger had ordered the alcohol.

A total of 83 bottles of foreign liquor including 45 bottles of London Prime Premium Whiskey of 180 ml and 38 bottles of Goa Spirit of Smoothness Whiskey were found. 3 mobile phones, one Pulsar motorcycle and another bike was also seized by police. While Hardik and Sundar were held by police, two others managed to escape. The female bootlegger has also been declared as fugitive.

 

