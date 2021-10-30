Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last following a massive heart attack on October 29. His untimely demise has left a void in the entire film industry. Born on March 17, 1975, Puneeth Rajkumar went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in the Sandalwood industry. In addition to being a dedicated and exceptionally professional actor, Puneet Rajkumar was a philanthropist who was always ready to aid the homeless and underprivileged.

Puneeth Rajkumar and his contribution to the fight against Covid 19

Though he rarely spoke about his philanthropic activities, the actor was a strong supporter of social causes and contributed generously to charities and foundations. When the nation was grappling with the Covid crisis last year, Puneeth Rajkumar had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Karnataka CM Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against Covid-19.

Besides the monetary contribution, Puneeth Rajkumar also played a vital role in the fight against Covid-19 by spreading awareness throughout 2020 and 2021.

The then Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had tweeted about the same. “Kannada actor @PuneethRajkumar met and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 Lakh as contribution to the CM Relief Fund. He has appealed to all his fans and the people of Karnataka to contribute to the fund, stay indoors and stay safe,” Yediyurappa had Tweeted on March 31, 2020.

Moreover, at the peak of the pandemic’s second wave, the actor teamed up with the Bengaluru Police to make a video about the necessity of Covid-appropriate behaviour. He had also teamed up with fellow Kannada actors to help individuals who were losing their jobs in the film industry as a result of the pandemic.

Puneeth Rajkumar helped flood victims

The Kannada superstar had, in 2019, donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Natural Calamity Relief Fund to help flood victims in North Karnataka during the severe floods.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s innumerable contributions to social causes

Besides, Puneeth was supporting 26 orphanages, 16 old age homes and 19 gaushalas.

In an earlier interview, the power star had stated that the money he earns from singing songs not written by his family is donated to charities. He also makes frequent contributions to a couple of Kannada medium schools.

Actor’s Shakthidhama organisation, a home for the homeless women

He was also involved in philanthropic work along with his mother at the Shakthidhama ashram in Mysore. The actor, through his charitable institution, ‘Shakthidhama’ was supporting thousands of girl students.

The organisation provides educational opportunities to disadvantaged girl children and educates them up to class tenth after which the girls are supported to choose the course of education in line with their aptitude. It also provides shelter to rape victims, those rescued from prostitution, victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and the destitute. The women are given training in life skills to instil confidence. Around 4,000 women have been benefited so far from the voluntary organisation, supported by actor Rajkumar’s family.

Kannada Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated

According to reports, the actor, like his late father Dr Rajkumar, had decided to donate his eyes following his death. Dr Bhujanga Shetty, Director Narayana Nethralaya, who collected the eyes of Puneeth, remembered how he received a call from his elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar to collect his eyes.

“Many people pledge their eyes and their family forget at the time of death. But, Puneeth’s family is different. His father, legend of Kannada film industry Dr Rajkumar always reminded me to take his eyes when he passed away. Later, the family reminded me when his wife Parvathamma Rajkumar breathed her last. Today (Friday) again I got a call from his family to collect eyes within no time,” Dr Bhujanga Shetty explained.

“Puneeth’s is a family of commitment. His eyes will be transplanted to two persons by tomorrow,” he added.

Puneeth Rajkumar became the 3rd member of his family to donate his eyes after his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma.

Puneeth Rajkumar, a fitness enthusiast, was hurried to Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital following he complained of chest pain after a two-hour workout in the gym. He died shortly after. He is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters Dhriti and Vanditha.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites would be performed tomorrow, October 31, as the family awaits the arrival of his daughter, who lives abroad.