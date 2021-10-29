On Friday (October 29), popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in Bengaluru after suffering a massive heart attack, reported Cinema Express. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Vikram Hospital, where he was attended by doctors.

While speaking to ANI, one Dr Rangnath Nayak had earlier informed, “Actor Puneeth Rajkumar (in pic) was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can’t say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU.”

Born on March 17, 1975, Puneeth Rajkumar went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in the Sandalwood industry. He had acted in over 29 films as the lead character. Some of his highly acclaimed films include Appu, Abhi, Ajay, Arasu, Raam, and Anjani Putra. His last film was Yuvarathnaa, which was released earlier in 2021. Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar. Earlier in the day, he had congratulated the entire team of Bhajarangi2 in a tweet.

His untimely death was mourned on social media by his fans and well-wishers. “Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear Puneeth Rajkumar. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti” tweeted cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

Actress Pooja Hegde wrote, “Cannot believe what I’m hearing 😔 Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had also visited the actor at the hospital.