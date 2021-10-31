A man named Deva was shot by his brother-in-law at North West Delhi’s Model Town area on Saturday night. According to reports, the police found Deva lying on the road in a critical condition with multiple bullet wounds.

Reportedly, the Hindu man Deva had married Hina, a girl from the Muslim community, which triggered the incident as the girl’s family was against this interfaith marriage. According to the police, Hina’s brother Shahnawaz (21) and one Harshit alias Hrithik (20) were involved in the attack. The police have caught both the accused with two pistols and Deva’s Royal Enfield bike. The police also informed that the accused Shahnawaz was the brother-in-law of the victim.

DCP (Northwest), Usha Rangnani had said, “We received information that Deva was on a bike with two men. The pillion riders fired at him and fled from the spot. We identified the accused and sent our teams to catch them. They’ve been apprehended and are being questioned.” The DCP said that around midnight, constable Santosh Kapoor of Model Town police station alerted the station house officer (SHO) that a man with gunshot injury was bleeding on the road near Shalimar Park in Model Town. The man was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, and a case of attempt to murder and firing was registered and several teams, including that of the special staff, were tasked to crack it, she said.

DCP Rangnani further informed that Deva was riding a motorcycle along with two pillion riders, who reportedly shot him with a countrymade pistol near Shalimar Park and fled. The suspects were caught within six hours, she informed.

Sources claimed that the main accused Shahnawaz, a resident of Jahangirpuri, did not approve of his sister’s marriage to a Hindu man. The interfaith marriage eventually set Shahnawaz off to shoot his brother-in-law with the intention of killing him.

“Prime facie, it appears that Shahnawaz planned the killing and involved his friend Harshit in it. The exact sequence of events leading to the attempted killing and other people’s roles are being ascertained,” a police officer said.

Deva is a 26-year-old gym instructor who lived with his family in Adarsh ​​Nagar area. He had a love marriage with Hina in July. As per reports, the victim has been admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and is in critical condition. A case has been registered under sections of the Arms Act and attempt to murder at the Model Town police station.