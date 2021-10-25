Monday, October 25, 2021
Karnataka govt says ‘no plans to deport Rohingyas,’ seeks dismissal of PIL filed by adv Ashwini Upadhyay

The Karnataka government has stated that they have ‘no immediate plans to deport Rohingyas’ from Bengaluru.

As many as 72 Rohingyas are residing in the city of Bengaluru
Responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, the Karnataka government stated that they have ‘no immediate plans to deport Rohingyas’ from the capital city of Bengaluru. 

Upadhyay had filed a writ petition seeking the Central and the state government to identify, detain and deport all illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas within one year, amending laws to make illegal immigration and infiltration a cognizable non-bailable offence and declaring the making of fabricated identity cards a non-bailable offence.

‘No immediate plans’

The Karnataka government in its response to the Supreme Court has sought dismissal of the petition citing it to be ‘devoid of merits.’

It further clarified that the Bengaluru Police has ‘not housed Rohingyas in any camp or detention centres in its jurisdiction nor do they have any immediate plans to deport them.’

Karnataka government’s reply filed in SC in response to a petition. Image Source: Utkarsh Anand via Twitter

Attaching a list of the Rohingyas residing in the city limits, the state informed that as many as 72 Rohingyas have been identified who are working in various fields, however, no action has been taken against them by the police. 

‘Central govt yet to issue clear guidelines’

Responding to a question by BJP MLC Munirajugowda, the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in September had stated that the Central government is yet to issue clear guidelines on deporting Rohingyas settled in different parts of the country.

He further stated that the Internal Security Division has been carrying out a special campaign to identify illegal migrants from Bangladesh and that the police stations have been directed to maintain accurate details of them. 

“The government will not allow any illegal activity by foreign nationals. Police has carried out a special campaign to identify foreigners who are overstaying beyond their Visa period,” the minister had said further. 

Reportedly, a special task force has been constituted at the district level to keep a check on illegal immigrants and people offering them support. 

 

