PM Narendra Modi today called out the opposition for their “intellectual dishonesty” and “political deceit” over their criticism of the three agriculture laws passed by his government. Backing the farm bills, PM Modi said tough and monumental decisions are needed to bring benefits to citizens who should have received them decades ago.

Launching a blistering attack against the duplicity of the opposition parties that are demanding withdrawal of the agri laws, Modi said it is one thing if political party makes a promise but is unable to deliver on it but is “particularly undesirable” and “abominable” trait of some political parties who made similar promises but are now recanting on them and spreading malicious information on the promises they had themselves made.

The scathing remarks were made by PM Modi during his interview with the Open Magazine. When asked about his government’s refusal to rollback the three farm laws, Modi said, “The benefits that Indians were entitled to should have reached them decades ago but they have still not reached them.”

The BJP has maintained that many opposition parties, including the Congress, had promised similar reforms that the Modi government had passed but were now supporting the protests to extract political mileage.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have camped along the borders of the national capital since last November protesting against the enactment of the three laws.

PM Modi further noted that his government was ready to have a discussion with the farmers from the beginning and is still eager to settle the disagreement that protesting farm organisations might have with the new laws.

“Many meetings have also been held in this regard but no one till now has come up with a specific point of disagreement that we want this to be changed,” he said.

Narendra Modi speaks on a range of issues on completion of his two decades in electoral politics

On the occasion of completion of his two decades in electoral politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview to journalist PR Ramesh from the Open magazine. PM Modi talked about an array of issues, starting from his reluctance to join electoral politics to governance.

On being asked about his ‘accidental’ entry to the political arena, the Indian Prime Minister remarked, “In a way, you are right…let alone reluctance to join electoral politics, I had nothing to do with the political domain itself. My surroundings, my inner world, my philosophy—these were very different. Right from my younger days, my bent was spiritual. The tenet of ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’ (Serving people is akin to serving the divine), which was propounded by Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda always inspired me. It became a driving force in whatever I did.”