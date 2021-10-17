Sunday, October 17, 2021
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu: Video of a school teacher thrashing a student in Chidambaram town goes...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Video of a school teacher thrashing a student in Chidambaram town goes viral, NCPCR takes cognizance

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the district collector Cuddalore to conduct an inquiry into a violent incident where a class 12 student was brutally beaten by his school teacher due to low attendance.

OpIndia Staff
6

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the district collector Cuddalore to conduct an inquiry into a violent incident where a class 12 student was brutally beaten by his school teacher due to low attendance.

The NCPCR has taken cognizance of the in accordance with provision 31(1)(J) of the CPCR Act 2005, and given 7 days to the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit an action taken report to the commission.

In the letter dated October 17, 2021, the statutory body informed that a class 12 student of the Nandanar boys high school of Chidambaram of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu was brutally beaten by his school teacher due to low attendance. The letter said that the child was beaten by a stick and the teacher was kicking him for failing to attend classes regularly.

A video of the boy getting ruthlessly thrashed by his school teacher is circulating on social media. The video captured the boy getting thrashed by the teacher with a stick and the teacher was also seen violently kicking the boy. The 56-year-old teacher Mr. Subramniam has been arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district and charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The 17-year-old boy sustained injuries and was admitted to a government hospital. Sources also claim that the class 12 student was beaten by the Christian school teacher only because the boy wore rudraksh and applied sandalwood on the forehead.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
583,659FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com