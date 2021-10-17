The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the district collector Cuddalore to conduct an inquiry into a violent incident where a class 12 student was brutally beaten by his school teacher due to low attendance.

The NCPCR has taken cognizance of the in accordance with provision 31(1)(J) of the CPCR Act 2005, and given 7 days to the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit an action taken report to the commission.

In the letter dated October 17, 2021, the statutory body informed that a class 12 student of the Nandanar boys high school of Chidambaram of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu was brutally beaten by his school teacher due to low attendance. The letter said that the child was beaten by a stick and the teacher was kicking him for failing to attend classes regularly.

A video of the boy getting ruthlessly thrashed by his school teacher is circulating on social media. The video captured the boy getting thrashed by the teacher with a stick and the teacher was also seen violently kicking the boy. The 56-year-old teacher Mr. Subramniam has been arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district and charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Now in Tamil Nadu Christian teacher has beaten up students for wearing Rudraksh and applying sandalwood on forehead… Complained to CM Stalin… Waiting for action.@CMOTamilnadu @BJP4TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/veqPucApKg — Mukesh Kumar (@mukeshkrd) October 16, 2021

The 17-year-old boy sustained injuries and was admitted to a government hospital. Sources also claim that the class 12 student was beaten by the Christian school teacher only because the boy wore rudraksh and applied sandalwood on the forehead.