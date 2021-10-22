PM Modi congratulates India for achieving the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses, encourages citizens to go local this festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday, congratulated the country for administering 100 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and taking another step forward in defeating the pandemic.

“India successfully crossed the bridge of ‘anxiety to assurance’ by administering 1 billion vaccine doses on 21st October to 130 crore Indians who have been behind this success,” said PM Modi at the beginning of his address.

India successfully crossed the bridge of ‘anxiety to assurance’ by administering 1 billion vaccine doses on 21st October to 130 crore Indians who have been behind this success: PM @narendramodi — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 22, 2021

Talking about the speed at which the 100 crore doses were administered, PM Modi said that the country managed to sidestep the VIP culture and ensured the vaccine reaches everyone in the urban and rural areas of the country.

‘We adopted a completely scientific approach’

The Prime Minister further shared that India had adopted a completely scientific approach to combat the pandemic.

“Science and scientific approach has been the building blocks to develop our vaccine and overcome all the shortcomings in the past 1.5 years to deal with this pandemic. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the entire vaccination program of India has been ‘science born’, ‘science driven’ and ‘science based’,” said Modi.

It is a matter of pride for all of us that the entire vaccination program of India has been Science Born, Science Driven and Science Based: PM @narendramodi — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 22, 2021

He also said that immense planning went into calculating which state needs how many vaccine doses and how to take vaccine doses to the hinterlands of India.

‘Go Vocal for Local’

Highlighting the government of India’s initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti to boost India’s economic growth, PM Modi said, “Today, not only record investments are coming in, but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth.”

Today, not only record investments are coming in; but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth: PM @narendramodi — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 22, 2021

As we are in the middle of the festive season, PM Modi said, “There was a time when there was a fad of ‘Made in this country’, ‘Made in that country,’ but today we need to encourage ‘Made in India.”

“We not only have to support ‘Vocal for Local’ but instead imbibe it in our attitude when we step out this festive season to buy goods for our near and dear ones. Today, every single citizen of India realizes that the power of Made-In-India is immense,” he said further.

“Let us ensure that we buy every little thing, which is Made in India, which an Indian sweats hard to make,” PM Modi added.

मैं आपसे फिर ये कहूंगा कि हमें हर छोटी से छोटी चीज, जो Made in India हो, जिसे बनाने में किसी भारतवासी का पसीना बहा हो, उसे खरीदने पर जोर देना चाहिए।



और ये सबके प्रयास से ही संभव होगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2021

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to remain vigilant and not drop guards as the battle against the pandemic is still not over.

“India’s vaccine campaign is a living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’. Only because of this mantra we are also set on a path of unprecedented economic progress and many milestones to achieve,” said Narendra Modi.