#PoopyPantsBiden is trending on social media after former Nevada Republican Party Chairman Amy Tarkanian claimed that there are rumours floating in Rome that US President Joe Biden had a “bathroom accident” during his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

“I know we joke often about this, but this is the actual rumor going around Rome now,” Amy Tarkanian said. Associate Editor at The Spectator, Damian Thompson, said that he heard the same from an “excellent source”.

Subsequently, #PoopyPantsBiden began to trend on Twitter. Joe Biden has been under the scanner in recent months due to health concerns. Rumours of the “bathroom accident” has once again brought the same into the spotlight.

People on social media heavily criticised and mocked the US President over the rumoured accident.

It is not clear whether the hashtag is trending because users genuinely believe that Joe Biden excreted in his pants or if they find the rumours to be plausible. It could also be the case that the hashtag is trending because users find it obscenely funny, or either of the combinations of all three.

Whatever be the reason, the hashtag was one of the top trends in the USA.

Joe Biden is the subject of intense mockery over the rumours.

Joe Biden has been committing a series of gaffes ever since he became the president of the United States of America. Recently, during a CNN Town Hall, Joe Biden had his fists clenched and held them in a weird position, leading many to question his mental fitness again.

Even during the run-up to the US presidential elections, political observers and commentators had raised concerns about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and ominous signs of senility creeping in, which they claimed would seriously cloud his ability to function as the President of the most powerful country on Earth.