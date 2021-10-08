Rakesh Jhunjhunwala appeared at the India Today Conclave 2021 and explained his reasons for feeling so positive about the future of India. During the interaction at the event, Rahul Kanwal of India Today Network asked him what he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met him recently.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala responded saying people do not discuss their conversations with wives on Suhaag Raat (wedding night).

The comment was obviously made in jest, with the intention to convey the message that what was spoken between him and the Prime Minister was a private matter and he would not reveal what was said. However, the Congress party has decided to make inappropriate comments regarding the matter.

They are asking what is the relationship between Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and PM Modi, with obvious innuendos.

Rahul Kanwal to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala:- ‘आपकी प्रधानमंत्री से क्या बात हुई’?



Jhunjhunwala to Rahul Kanwal:- ‘सुहागरात में पत्नी से क्या बात होती है बताता है कोई?



आखिर Jhunjhunwala का Modi से क्या रिश्ता क्या है? pic.twitter.com/pe9MrnymmU — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 8, 2021

The Congress party has decided to turn the inappropriate comment into a concerted campaign, with the same text being copied in multiple tweets.

The Congress party and its sympathizers had also peddled misinformation and targeted the ace investor when photographs of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi emerged. In one of the photographs that emerged, Jhunjhunwala was spotted sitting on a chair while the Prime Minister was standing.

They conveniently ignored the fact that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is suffering from health concerns and he has to use a wheelchair for his movement.