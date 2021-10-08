Friday, October 8, 2021
HomePoliticsRahul Kanwal asks Rakesh Jhunjhunwala what he told PM Modi, gets 'befitting reply', Congress...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Kanwal asks Rakesh Jhunjhunwala what he told PM Modi, gets ‘befitting reply’, Congress makes perverted insult

During the interaction at the event, Rahul Kanwal of India Today Network asked Rakesh Jhunjhunwala what he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met him recently.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Kanwal asks Rakesh Jhunjhunwala what he told PM Modi, gets 'befitting reply', Congress makes perverted insult
Image Credit: Chandradip Kumar/India Today
239

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala appeared at the India Today Conclave 2021 and explained his reasons for feeling so positive about the future of India. During the interaction at the event, Rahul Kanwal of India Today Network asked him what he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met him recently.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala responded saying people do not discuss their conversations with wives on Suhaag Raat (wedding night).

The comment was obviously made in jest, with the intention to convey the message that what was spoken between him and the Prime Minister was a private matter and he would not reveal what was said. However, the Congress party has decided to make inappropriate comments regarding the matter.

They are asking what is the relationship between Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and PM Modi, with obvious innuendos.

The Congress party has decided to turn the inappropriate comment into a concerted campaign, with the same text being copied in multiple tweets.

The Congress party and its sympathizers had also peddled misinformation and targeted the ace investor when photographs of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi emerged. In one of the photographs that emerged, Jhunjhunwala was spotted sitting on a chair while the Prime Minister was standing.

They conveniently ignored the fact that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is suffering from health concerns and he has to use a wheelchair for his movement.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia Today conclave
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
581,751FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com