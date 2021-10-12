Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede who is investigating the case of narcotics seizure on a Goa-bound cruise that led to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, has lodged a complaint with the state police and Union government, stating that he is being stalked.

According to the sources quoted by the Times of India, Wankhede had complained that he has learnt from his sources that someone has been following him even to a Kabristan in western suburbs, which he regularly visits to pray at his mother’s grave.

Is Sameer Wankhede being spied on? NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede & DDG Ashok Mutha Jain meet Maharashtra DGP & raise 'surveillance' issue. Here's CCTV footage that was allegedly retrieved by Mumbai police officials. CCTV footage shows Sameer Wankhede at Oshiwara Kabristan. pic.twitter.com/4dQbMDWFOf — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) October 12, 2021

Wankhede’s mother had passed away in 2015 and since then he has been frequenting the Kabristan to offer his prayers.

Wankhede met with Mumbai DGP, alleging that some persons in plain clothes had been following him for a few days. Wankhede had alleged that he is also been subjected to illegal surveillance. According to reports, Wankhede has CCTV footage of people in civil clothes following him.

Wankhede has reportedly also mentioned that two unknown persons, accompanied by police officials from Oshiwara station had taken away CCTV footage that had recorded his Kabristan visits. The NCB officer has expressed concerns over the safety of his family and himself.

The complaint has been filed at a time when Wankhede is in the midst of probing several people arrested in connection to the Mumbai rave party drug bust involving Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Cruise ship drugs case: SRK’s son Aryan Khan among many others arrested by NCB

On Sunday, October 3, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and many other people were detained from a luxury cruise liner where a rave party was going on.

After the raid on the cruise Ship rave party, NCB seized a huge amount of narcotics and detained 10 people. The ship was supposedly going from Mumbai to Goa. According to reports, every person present at that party had paid an entry fee of more than 80 thousand rupees. As per sources, Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and other NCB officials acted on an intelligence input and boarded the ship as normal passengers and carried out the operation.

The case held particular prominence after the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present on the cruise. Khan was initially remanded to NCB custody till the 7th of October. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also sent to NCB custody along with Aryan. On Friday last week, The court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others arrested in the drug bust and sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.