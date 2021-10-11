Monday, October 11, 2021
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan, says he is being surveilled illegally, files complaint

According to reports, Wankhede has CCTV footage of people in civil clothes following him.

OpIndia Staff
NCB Zonal Director Wankhede files complaint with the Maharashtra Police alleging illegal surveillance
Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede (Image Credit: DNA India)
8

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra police where he said that he was being subjected to illegal surveillance. According to reports, NCB officials had taken this matter to senior officials of the Mumbai police and lodged a complaint about being followed by the Mumbai police officials.

This comes at a time when the Zonal Director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede is investigating several people arrested in connection to the Mumbai rave party drug bust involving Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier summoned the driver of Shah Rukh Khan for interrogation in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust. The court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others arrested in the drug bust and sent them to 14 days of judicial custody. NCB officials also raided the residence and office of movie producer Imtiaz Khatri in Bandra Mumbai in connection with the case.

 

