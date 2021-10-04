Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, has been remanded to NCB custody till the 7th of October. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been sent to NCB custody along with Aryan.

Cruise ship party case | Mumbai's Esplanade Court sends Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to NCB custody till 7th October pic.twitter.com/mU8wP06Jt4 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Aryan Khan was represented in the Court by Satish Maneshinde, who said that no substance was recovered from him. Maneshinde also said that if Aryan was permitted to be released on bail, then he will make himself available to assist in the investigation.

The NCB was represented in the Mumbai city court by ASG Anil Singh. Singh said that Aryan had gone to the cruise ship on invitation and there are chats between him and others involving drugs. Therefore, there must be an investigation.

Cruise ship party case | ASG says accused Aryan Khan had gone to the ship on invitation, he was present there among people who've been apprehended with drugs. There are chats between you & others about drugs. So there must be a thorough investigation of all these things, he says. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

An India Today report had earlier said that the NCB had recovered drugs from a lens case owned by Aryan. Drugs were also seized from other accused who had them hidden in medicine boxes, shoes and between sanitary pads.

Aryan Khan was booked under four sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Other accused arrested in the case are Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. NCB had also arrested 5 others namely, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar.

On October 2, NCB raided a rave party that was taking place on a cruise ship. NCB said in a statement that they received a tip about the party around two weeks ago. Initially, no names of the detained persons were revealed. Later, NCB informed in a statement that they had detained and then arrested Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan on the charges of drug possession. Several raids were conducted across Mumbai in connection to the case.