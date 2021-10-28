On Thursday, October 28, the High Commissioner and Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in India visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya along with two ministers from the Sri Lankan government.

The Sri Lankan government had sent Shilas (stones) from the Ashok Vatika in their country where Maa Sita was held captive by Raavan. The Shilas were offered to the Ram Mandir Trust.

In a Tweet, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust shared that the envoys and the Sri Lankan ministers also participated in Puja and performed Aarti of Shri Ram Lalla at the Janmabhoomi site.

In a Tweet, Ram Mandir Trust chairperson Champat Rai had shared that Milinda Moragoda, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in New Delhi, along with his wife Jennifer Moragaoda had visited the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya today.

Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in India Niluka Kadurugamuwa, and two ministers of the Sri Lankan government had also accompanied them.

It is notable here that the Ashok Vatika, where Raavan had kept Mata Sita captive, is located in Sri Lanka’s central province, near the town of Nuwara Elia. The place is called Seetha Elia and it has a temple dedicated to Maa Sitha, popularly called the Sithai Amman Temple. It is one of the popular pilgrim and tourist attractions of the island nation. The Vigrahas of Lord Ram, Laxman and Maa Sitha are worshipped in the temple.