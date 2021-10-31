Former president of Punjab Congress, Sunil Jakhar, on Sunday (October 31) slammed the Congress government in Punjab led by Charanjit Singh Channi for its failure to give tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and forgetting her completely.

“I can understand BJP trying to erase ‘Iron Lady of India’ from history but don’t we still have a Congress Government in Punjab. PS. I know Capt Saab (Amarinder Singh) won’t mind my using this PB Govt’s ad from last year, as none appeared today,” Sunil Jakhar posted on his Twitter handle.

I can understand BJP trying to erase ‘Iron Lady of India’ from history but don’t we still have a Congress Government in Punjab.



PS. I know Capt Saab won’t mind my using this PB Govt’s ad from last year, as none appeared today pic.twitter.com/yJSMIYQuPg — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) October 31, 2021

Jakhar shared last year’s release of the Public Information Department of the Punjab government issued on the occasion of the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi for publication. According to Jakhar, no such official release was issued by the Punjab government this time. He made another cryptic comment, asking if it was the case of “once burnt twice shy” in light of certain appointment two days ago.

Or is it a case of “once burned twice shy” – in light of certain appointment two days ago ? — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) October 31, 2021

Jakhar was referring to appointment of Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. The prime accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused has been appointed one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Congress by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Upon checking the Twitter timeline of Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Indira Gandhi was found missing. However, hours later Jakhar made the pinching remark, a tribute message was posted on the official Twitter handle of Punjab Congress. Chief Minister was in Jalandhar where he visited Devi Talab temple and announced the exemption of langar from GST. Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Raj Kumar Verka have some official engagements in Ludhiana. Similarly the transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was busy participating in a marathon. But none had time to pay tribute to Indira Gandhi.

Indira Gandhi who is not less than a presiding deity for the Congress and the biggest asset becomes a burden for the Congress in the case of Punjab and Sikh voters. Her killing by two Sikh bodyguards in 1984 had triggered a massive anti-Sikh riot across the country. As Punjab will go for assembly poll in the next year, it can’t be ruled out that Punjab Congress decided to quietly stay away from the tribute.

But Jakhar pointing a finger at his own party has triggered a fresh controversy in Punjab Congress which is in a deep crisis. Captain Amarinder Singh was humiliated and forced to resign. Prior to Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar who was heading the Punjab Congress was removed from his post. Jakhar is considered a man of few words who was close to Captain Amarinder. It was widely expected that Congress leadership will replace Captain Amarinder Singh with Jakhar. But a strong lobby of the Congress party had opposed the same.