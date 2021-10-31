Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to inaugurate the Srinivasa Setu elevated expressway Project at Tirupati in November. According to reports, the Rs.684 crore project is funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tirupati smart city corporation limited in the ratio 67%-33%.

Srinivasa Setu Corridor is meant to provide an easy route for the Tirumala devotees and reduce the traffic congestion in the area. The six km long flyover between the Tiruchanur highway junction and Kapila Theertham also links the city from different directions. The flyover is expected to decrease the current 40-minute drive to just 10 to 12 minutes, as it avoids several traffic junctions.

As per reports, TTD Chairman YV Subbha Reddy has also directed the TTD officials to expedite the release of funds to the contractors involved in the Srinivasa Setu works so as to finish the construction of the project on time.

YV Subbha Reddy has informed that Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy had requested CM YS Jagan to direct the temple body (TTD) to release the funds on time so that the work might be completed without delay.

The elevated expressway was originally named Garuda Varadhi flyover, but it was renamed as Srinivasa Setu in August this year by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati. Reportedly, the decision to change the name of the flyover to Srinivasa Setu was taken after people were against travelling on ‘Garuda Varadhi’ as the flyover is named after the vahan of Lord Vishnu.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed his uncle and senior YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Board in 2019. Reddy was reappointed again as the Chairman of the TTD this year after serving two years at the post.

Earlier this month, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had issued notices to 18 newly-appointed members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board and sought their response to the petition filed by BJP leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy. It was claimed that the individuals were unfit to be members of the prestigious TTD Trust Board for their alleged involvement in some cases and that the details needed to be confirmed.