TMC fields violence accused party workers from WB to protest in Tripura

On Saturday (October 30), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in West Bengal had sent over 1200 leaders and workers to participate in a sit-in demonstration in Tripura. He had accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of importing hardened criminals, involved in post-poll violence in West Bengal, to the neighbouring State.

In a tweet, the BJP leader wrote, “Demonstrators seen at TMC sit-in protest in Tripura are Shamim Ahmed & his underlings from Sarisha; Diamond Harbour. His name features in the post-poll violence NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) report.” Adhikari further added, “TMC scums are on political tourism to flaunt fake headcounts as people of Tripura have kept a safe distance.”

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had submitted its report to the Calcutta High Court on July 14 regarding the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The statutory public body said in its report that, after visiting 311 spots in 20 days and carrying out an extensive inquiry in the matter, the seven-member committee constituted to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal concluded that the current situation of the state is a manifestation of ‘Law of Ruler’, instead of ‘Rule of Law’. It added that the loss of faith in state administration among victims was very evident.

Attaching details of the same, the NHRC report stated that it collected a whopping 1979 number of complaints from 23 districts where incidents of violence had taken place post-Mamata Banerjee’s May 2 victory. Most complaints were from Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas and Kolkata and most of them were related to rape, molestation, and vandalism. NHRC had received them through their local sources in West Bengal. The statutory body added that a list of 57 complaints related to women was received from the National Women Commission.