Land mafia Babar alias Nazrul Islam, main accused of the Lumding reserve forest land encroachment case was injured along with two other criminals on Friday night, according to reports. Land mafia Nazrul Islam was shot by the Assam police when he tried to escape during investigation.

As per reports, Nazrul Islam stole a pistol from a police officer and fired several rounds in his escape attempt which forced the Assam police to fire at his leg. Nazrul was taken for a spot investigation by the police. The incident occurred at Dabaka area in Hojai district and Nazrul Islam was taken to the Nagaon civil hospital after receiving bullet injury on his leg.

Nazrul Islam was arrested on November 16 in connection to the land encroachment case in Lumding. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also named Nazrul for bringing Muslim families from different places like Barpeta, Nagaon, and Dhubria into the Lumding forest lands. He said, “All the dwellers were brought from various parts of the state by Nazrul and engaged in ginger cultivation.”

The illegal settlers were engaged in farming ginger and turmeric worth crores in the Lumding reserve forest.Earlier this month, Assam government had carried out eviction drive in the Lumding reserve forest in the Hojai district of Assam under the direction of the Guwahati High Court to remove illegal occupants from reserve forest lands.

In separate police encounters, car lifter, Jakir Hussain was wounded during his escape attempt from Dabaka area. A police official was also injured when the serial offender tried to escape police custody. Hussain was taken by the Assam police for investigation of stolen bikes. Hussain was taken for treatment at the Nagaon civil hospital. In another incident in Guwahati, drug mafia Nongthnou alias Yonovam received bullet injuries when he tried to escape from the police.