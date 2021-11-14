A New York based band Brass Against has been forced to apologise after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida on the 11th of November. The fan appeared on board with the urine stunt as he lay on the floor with a can strapped on his forehead.

“Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherfucker’s mouth,” Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista declared while performing a cover of Rage Against The Machine. “I gotta pee… And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

In an apology on social media, the band said that lead singer Urista got ‘carried away’ and it wasn’t something their fans would see again at their shows. The band also said that what happened was “profoundly unexpected”.

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

While many people were mighty displeased with the urine stunt, there were others who were more sympathetic. One user said, “Yeah … the guy literally wanted it to happen. I’m not supporting it in any way but I don’t think [Urista] should be entirely to blame here.”

Most, however, saw the funny side of it.

what? no, the people want more https://t.co/sAzfQD0aP4 — father (@father) November 13, 2021

"Sophia got carried away" is such an unbelievably funny way to refer to her absolutely pressure washing some guys face with piss https://t.co/GZ6W74TtTQ — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@Devon_OnEarth) November 13, 2021

"sophia got carried away" is such a bureaucratic way of saying "pissed on someones fucking face" https://t.co/NiKbCZlCmb — ️ (@SonsOfWanarchy) November 13, 2021

While 2021 has been a really wild year, it is pretty safe to assume people did not expect to see the lead singer of a band urinating on a fan’s face mid show.