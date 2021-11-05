Friday, November 5, 2021
Chennai police crackdown on firecracker sellers and public for violating SC order on Diwali: Hundreds of cases filed

The police had formally arrested those people who violated the order and were booked under the bailable Section 284 (negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any person, or knowingly or negligently omits to take such order) of the IPC. The individuals were released later.

Chennai police cracks down on firecracker sellers and people for violating norms on Diwali
Representational image, via The Indian Express
Chennai police have filed 758 cases against people who were caught bursting crackers violating the Supreme Court regulations and have also booked 239 shops for breaking rules and selling firecrackers on Diwali.

As per reports, the Chennai cops have come down heavily on those who were bursting crackers without following the Supreme Court orders with 758 people booked and arrests being made.

Reportedly, the police had formally arrested those people who violated the order and were booked under the bailable Section 284 (negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any person, or knowingly or negligently omits to take such order) of the IPC and were released later.

Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu government had instructed people to burst crackers from 6 am to 7 am in the morning and 7 pm to 8 pm in the evening on Diwali. The statement from the government said, “People are advised to celebrate the festival responsibly so that their action does not lead to environmental pollution,”. The statement also added “The government of Tamil Nadu is making a sincere appeal to people to celebrate the festival of lights in harmony with nature,”

Tamil Nadu government cited the 2018 Supreme Court directive to be followed in the state according to the October 29 order which had banned barium salts in firecrackers and manufacturing and the selling of joined firecrackers.

239 cases against firecracker vendors were filed for selling crackers without a license and failing to instal safety measures.

 

