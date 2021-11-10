Wednesday, November 10, 2021
More surreal scenes emerge from Delhi as barricades with gaps are being put to prevent toxic foam floating towards ghats

One must reiterate here that it is not parody or satire but actual measures taken by Delhi government for cleaning the river Yamuna and the toxic foam floating on it.

OpIndia Staff
More Big Brain moment from Delhi govt on toxic foam in Yamuna
44

More unbelievable scenes have now emerged from the national capital after ‘barricades’ are being put up to ‘prevent’ toxic foam from floating towards the ghats for Chhatth puja.

It must be noted that the barricades have gaps and it is very very unlikely the foam will be prevented from floating because of the said ‘barricade’.

Another visual representation of above brilliant brainwave would be this viral image where a man can be seen putting nails on a beach to prevent waves.

Man preventing waves with help of nails

Delhi government, it seems, has officially turned itself into a meme.

Earlier in the day Delhi Jal Board employee was found sprinkling water on the river Yamuna in a bid to dissipate the toxic foam.

Prior to that, a ‘boat’ was used to clear off the toxic foam from Yamuna river by Delhi government.

One must reiterate here that it is not parody or satire but actual measures taken by Delhi government for cleaning the river Yamuna and the toxic foam floating on it.

As some Twitter users suggested, it seems the next solution to air pollution would be to feed entire Delhi population with Rajma Chawal and fart in the general direction of Pakistan to send the stubble smoke towards the neighbouring Pakistan. And if it does happen, you know where you read it first.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

More surreal scenes emerge from Delhi as barricades with gaps are being put to prevent toxic foam floating towards ghats

OpIndia Staff -
One must reiterate here that it is not parody or satire but actual measures taken by Delhi government for cleaning the river Yamuna and the toxic foam floating on it.
