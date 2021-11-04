Actress Disha Patani on Thursday wished people a ‘Happy Diwali’ and advised them to be kind to animals. Along with the message, a video of herself delivering kicks was also attached although it is not clear what the video has to do with the message itself.

Happy Diwali❤️❤️ Be kind to animals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yqX6THKzFj — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) November 4, 2021

People on social media were not pleased with the sermons during Diwali, as ‘being kind to animals’ is a trope that is used generously in anti-cracker campaigns. They reminded her of the fact she consumes chicken and mutton, which requires animals to be killed.

Ok.. gently eat the chicken and mutton items.. be kind to those animals.. happy halloween.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 4, 2021

People like Disha Patani express concern for animals on Twitter and eat chicken, mutton in Dinner.#BoycottBollywood https://t.co/CX39RSzYq1 — KIZIE #SushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) November 4, 2021

Be kind to chicken n mutton n stop butchering for ur fucking taste. Lets burn crackers n celebrate diwali. #HappyDeepavali https://t.co/oWOpEgi05M — Kriti Pandey (@KritiPandey06) November 4, 2021

It has been reported widely in the media that the actress loves chicken and mutton. Disha Patani was also mocked online for the Diwali sermons.

she might have done this tweet while eating grilled chicken.😂😂 https://t.co/bjZbpWkdse — Unknown (@UnknownSlayer00) November 4, 2021

Others said today is not Eid.

This isn't a #Eid

Dono the difference b/w diwali and Eid https://t.co/2mIQuemRnZ — Rajeev Srivatsa🇮🇳 (@free_hit_) November 4, 2021

A video has also resurfaced on social media where Disha Patani can be seen eating chicken with Aditya Kapoor.

Hindus have fiercely protested brands using Diwali to preach sermons this festive season. Various brands have had to backtrack after online backlash. Consistent with the theme this year, Patani too faced backlash for her comments.