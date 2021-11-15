Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk had a go at former presidential aspirant Bernie Sanders. Sanders, an avowed Democratic Socialist, tweeted, as is the norm for him, about the need for the wealthy to pay their ‘fair share’ of taxes. Musk, in response, sent a ‘snark tweet’ saying that he had forgotten Bernie Sanders is still alive.

Source: Twitter

Elon Musk then proceeded to ask Sanders whether the Democrat wanted him to sell more stock. Another person commented that Bernie Sanders is the kind of person who goes to potluck (a party where each guest contributes a dish) without bringing any dish of his own but makes sure to bring containers to carry food back home.

Source: Twitter

To that, Musk responded, “Bernie is a taker, not a maker”. Another user said that Bernie is very much alive and selling his “snake oil” to 20 year old youths from his four houses.

Source: Twitter

Another user pointed out that the federal deficit is $2.7 trillion and “Pay your fair share” is “kind of a distraction because you can’t find $2.7 trillion in revenue just from taxing billionaires.” Musk agreed with the tweet and replied accordingly.

Source: Twitter

Similarly, Elon Musk agreed with another tweet that said that Bernie Sanders should send an itemized list to the billionaire and all tax paying citizens regarding where the government intends to allocated his $15 billion taxes.

Source: Twitter

A few days back, Musk also mocked another US Senator who objected to him selling his Tesla stocks based on the results of his Twitter poll. Recently, Elon Musk also committed to spending $6 billion to fight world hunger after a UN official claimed that the amount could solve the problem.

Musk said that he would sell Tesla stocks right then if the official could explain in public precisely how it will solve world hunger. On being confronted, the UN official ultimately backtracked his claim, essentially admitting that the amount could not solve the problem.