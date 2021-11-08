Tech billionaire Elon Musk, famous for his hilarious tweets has once again put out a tweet leaving the social media users in splits.

Musk commenting on a US senator’s display picture said, “Why does ur pp look like u just came?”

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

Musk runs a poll on selling stock

The co-founder and architect of Tesla, Elon Musk ran a Twitter poll on Sunday asking netizens if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stocks.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Tweeted Musk activating a yes or no poll.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.



Do you support this? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Quoting Musk’s tweet, US Senator from Oregon and a member of the Democratic Party, Ron Wyden said, “Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax.”

Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax. https://t.co/KFHw3VZ45H — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 6, 2021

Deflecting the unwarranted tweet, Musk posted a rather hilarious reply, asking why does the senator’s display picture look like he just ‘came’ (a slang for ejaculation). While the senator’s tweet has about 10,000 likes, over 64,000 Twitter users have liked Musk’s reply.

The business giant’s Twitter poll has received 35 lakh votes with Musk assuring that he will abide by the poll results, ‘whichever way it goes.’

I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Reportedly, the Tesla CEO has received a tax bill of more than $15 billion which could be the reason for him considering selling his stocks.

Prior to this, Musk’s announcement of starting ‘Texas Institute of Technology & Science’ had garnered another laughter fest on social media.

It will have epic merch — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

He also promised universally admired ‘epic merch’ from the insitution.