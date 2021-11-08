Monday, November 8, 2021
After Elon Musk decides to sell 10% Tesla shares based on Twitter poll, this is his reply to US senator who objected to it

OpIndia Staff
Musk commented on Ron Wyden's tweet
CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk and US Senator Ron Wyden
Tech billionaire Elon Musk, famous for his hilarious tweets has once again put out a tweet leaving the social media users in splits. 

Musk commenting on a US senator’s display picture said, “Why does ur pp look like u just came?”

Musk runs a poll on selling stock

The co-founder and architect of Tesla, Elon Musk ran a Twitter poll on Sunday asking netizens if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stocks. 

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Tweeted Musk activating a yes or no poll. 

Quoting Musk’s tweet, US Senator from Oregon and a member of the Democratic Party, Ron Wyden said, “Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax.” 

Deflecting the unwarranted tweet, Musk posted a rather hilarious reply, asking why does the senator’s display picture look like he just ‘came’ (a slang for ejaculation). While the senator’s tweet has about 10,000 likes, over 64,000 Twitter users have liked Musk’s reply. 

The business giant’s Twitter poll has received 35 lakh votes with Musk assuring that he will abide by the poll results, ‘whichever way it goes.’ 

Reportedly, the Tesla CEO has received a tax bill of more than $15 billion which could be the reason for him considering selling his stocks. 

Prior to this, Musk’s announcement of starting ‘Texas Institute of Technology & Science’ had garnered another laughter fest on social media. 

He also promised universally admired ‘epic merch’ from the insitution.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

