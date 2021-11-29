Monday, November 29, 2021
Farm Laws repealed in Lok Sabha through voice vote amid ruckus by opposition: Details

The farm laws were repealed through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha amidst ruckus by opposition parties.

OpIndia Staff
Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha (source: India.com)
The farm laws which sparked a year-long protests from Arhtiyas in Punjab and farmers in Haryana have been repealed in the Lok Sabha.

The farm laws were repealed through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha amidst ruckus by opposition parties.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the three laws will be repealed by the Government by the end of November. He had appealed to the protesters to go back home, an appeal that has fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, while the laws were being repealed, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were protesting outside the Parliament, demanding the repeal of the laws.

It is pertinent to mention that the laws allowed farmers to sell their products outside APMC act (most states make it compulsory for the farmers to sell at APMC mandis). It also allowed farmers to directly have a contract with corporate houses. The farm laws did not do away with APMC, and if someone was not willing to trust markets outside the current system, they were free to stick to the ongoing system. It did not do away with MSPs either.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

