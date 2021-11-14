Armed Naxals hanged to death four persons of a Dalit family on Saturday night at Monbar village under Dumaria police station of Gaya district about 70 km from the district headquarter in Bihar.

The Naxals of CPI (Maoist) also detonated the house of the victims identified as Satendra Singh Bhokta, Mahendra Singh Bhokta and their wives Manorama Devi and Sunita Singh. Taking responsibility for the barbarous killing, the Naxals placed a poster in the village stating that they have avenged the killing of their comrades namely zonal commander Amresh Singh alias Tuntun Bhokta (Gaya), sub-zonal commanders Shivpujan Yadav alias Pramod, Uday Paswan and Sita Bhuiyan (all from Aurangabad district).

Naxals accused that the deceased had conspired with police and CRPF to poison their men to death while serving them food and later on police shot them to show that it was an encounter.

The crime was executed by the armed squad of Gaya zone of CPI (Maoist) and understood to have escaped towards Jharkhand which is barely three km from the village.

“We were getting information of the movement of the armed squad of CPI (Maoist) and there was information that Naxals are also triggering explosions. Naxals attacked the family around 11.30 PM. We got the information of the murder at around 2.30 AM and immediately forces were rushed. All four were hanged to death but one of them have a bullet injury also. Combing operation is going on,” Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar told the OpIndia.

Deceased are sons and daughters-in-law of Sarju Singh Bhokta. SSP said that Sarju Singh Bhokta along with his two other sons lives away from the village.

When asked about the allegation of Naxals that deceased persons were police informers who killed their men, the SSP termed it untrue.

“The house Naxals detonated is the same house where police had neutralized these four Maoists where they were hiding. Naxals always force villagers for food and shelter and even extort money. Deceased persons were poor farmers. These were top Naxals who died during the encounter that took place in March this year,” SSP informed.