Sunday, November 14, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGaya: Naxals brutally kill four members of a Dalit farmer’s family, detonate their house...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gaya: Naxals brutally kill four members of a Dalit farmer’s family, detonate their house accusing them of being police informers

After killing the four persons, the Naxals placed a poster in the village stating that they have avenged the killing of their comrades

OpIndia Staff
A view of the kuccha house detonated by CPI Maolist in Gaya
50

Armed Naxals hanged to death four persons of a Dalit family on Saturday night at Monbar village under Dumaria police station of Gaya district about 70 km from the district headquarter in Bihar.

The Naxals of CPI (Maoist) also detonated the house of the victims identified as Satendra Singh Bhokta, Mahendra Singh Bhokta and their wives Manorama Devi and Sunita Singh. Taking responsibility for the barbarous killing, the Naxals placed a poster in the village stating that they have avenged the killing of their comrades namely zonal commander Amresh Singh alias Tuntun Bhokta (Gaya), sub-zonal commanders Shivpujan Yadav alias Pramod, Uday Paswan and Sita Bhuiyan (all from Aurangabad district).

Naxals accused that the deceased had conspired with police and CRPF to poison their men to death while serving them food and later on police shot them to show that it was an encounter.

The crime was executed by the armed squad of Gaya zone of CPI (Maoist) and understood to have escaped towards Jharkhand which is barely three km from the village.

“We were getting information of the movement of the armed squad of CPI (Maoist) and there was information that Naxals are also triggering explosions. Naxals attacked the family around 11.30 PM. We got the information of the murder at around 2.30 AM and immediately forces were rushed. All four were hanged to death but one of them have a bullet injury also. Combing operation is going on,” Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar told the OpIndia.

Deceased are sons and daughters-in-law of Sarju Singh Bhokta. SSP said that Sarju Singh Bhokta along with his two other sons lives away from the village.

When asked about the allegation of Naxals that deceased persons were police informers who killed their men, the SSP termed it untrue.

“The house Naxals detonated is the same house where police had neutralized these four Maoists where they were hiding. Naxals always force villagers for food and shelter and even extort money. Deceased persons were poor farmers. These were top Naxals who died during the encounter that took place in March this year,” SSP informed.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,600FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com