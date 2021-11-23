Indian Railways withdraws saffron attire of staff on Ramayan special trains after controversy

After Hindu saints objected to the saffron dress of the waiters of the Ramayana Express train, IRCTC has changed the dress of the service staff to a professional attire and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

It is to inform that the dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted. pic.twitter.com/S5mmpCDE1T — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 22, 2021

Earlier, the waiters were dressed in saffron resembling ‘Sadhus’ which faced opposition from the Hindu saints community. Saints from Ujjain had raised objections to the saffron attire of the waiters where they were dressed like sadhus. A video that went viral on social media showed the waiters of the train wearing saffron clothes, dhoti, turban and rudraksh garland. The waiters were even seen serving food to the people dressed as saints and picking up people’s leftover utensils.

The saints wrote a letter to the Railway Minister and warned that if the saffron dress of the waiters was not changed, they will stop the train and oppose the next trip.

Notably, the deluxe AC tourist train, Ramayana Circuit Special is meant for the journey to all the religious places associated with Lord Shri Ram. The train has been designed in a very special way with two dining coaches and comfortable chair-tables installed in AC coaches. A separate toilet with arrangement for bathing has also been made. The next trip of the Ramayana Express train is on 12th December.