Thursday, November 11, 2021
HomeNews ReportsIslamic preacher says Muslims should not join Indian Air Force because it is haram...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Islamic preacher says Muslims should not join Indian Air Force because it is haram to fight for non-believers

Though Assim Al-Hakeem did not elaborate the reason why he thinks Muslims should not join the Indian Air Force, one of his followers shared a verse from the Islamic holy book that says Muslims should only fight for Allah to establish Islam, fighting in the army of 'non-believers' is same as fighting for Satan.

OpIndia Staff
Assim Al-Hakeem, a Saudi-based Islamic preacher says it is haram for Muslims to join the Indian Air Force
Assim Al-Hakeem, an Islamic preacher, said becoming pilot in IAF is not permissible for Muslims (Image: India Today/Youtube)
2

On October 29, a Saudi Islamic preacher, Assim Al-Hakeem, while quoting a question asked by his follower, has said that Muslims are not allowed to join the Indian Air Force as pilot. Though he did not explain the reason, his followers quoted Quran and said Allah forbids Muslims from ‘helping the non-believers’.

A Twitter user Halal Maguire had tagged the preacher and asked, “Can we join Indian Air Force as a pilot?”.

According to Assim Al-Hakeem, Muslims cannot join Indian Air Force as a pilot. Source: Twitter.

Replying to the question, in a quoted Twitter, the preacher said, “This is not permissible”.

As he did not explain why Muslims cannot join Indian Air Force as a pilot, some Twitter users asked in the reply section to provide a reason for the same.

A Twitter user H_1_N_D quoted Assim’s tweet and explained why it is not ‘permissible’ for Muslims to join the Indian Air Force. He quoted verse 4:76 of An-Nisa, chapter four of the holy book that roughly translates to, “Those who have faith fight in the way of Allah, while those who disbelieve fight in the way of Satan. Fight, then, against the fellows of Satan. Surely Satan’s strategy is weak.”

Twitter user H_1_N_D explained using Quran verse why Muslims cannot join IAF as a pilot. Source: Twitter.

According to the website IslamicStudies, the verse lays down the verdict of Allah that a devout Muslim should fight in the cause of Allah to establish his religion on the earth. It also talks about fighting against the ‘non-believers’, who, according to the verse, are Satan’s comrades-in-arms.

Who is Assim Al-Haleem?

Assim Al-Hakeem is one of the prominent leaders of the Islamic world. Hailing from Saudi Arabia, he conducts Islamic programmes in both Arabic and English for TV and radio. He claims to teach the authentic sayings of the Quran and the Hadiths and often appears on Huda TV and Zakir Naik’s Peace TV. He holds a BA in Linguistics from King Abdul Aziz University and a diploma in Islamic Studies from Umm al-Qura University. He has been working as an Imam at a Jeddah mosque for the last 20 years.

He has a long history of connection with controversies. In October itself, he suggested a man divorce his wife because she celebrated the Hindu festival Navratri. In June last year, he had claimed that protesting is ‘haram in Islam. In 2018, he claimed bitcoin and cryptocurrency are ambiguous and haram under Islamic law as it was being used to buy drugs and money laundering.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSaudi preacher, Saudi Arabia Muslims, Indian Air Force pilots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,657FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com