Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Islamists whine and cry for second year in a row over Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi, vow to rebuild it yet again

On 9th November 2019, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and said that a temple be constructed on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff
Ram Mandir
Second year in a row, the Islamists are crying over the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Janmbhoomi
54

On November 9, India is celebrating the second anniversary of the historic Supreme Court judgement that put an end to the decades-old land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court had handed over the land to Hindus where the disputed structure often referred to as ‘Babri Masjid’ once stood. In the last two years, the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir has progressed as expected. By December 2023, the construction will likely be completed, and devotees will be able to visit Ram Mandir.

Meanwhile, Islamists on social media are whining and crying the second year in a row over the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi. Hashtags such as #BabriMasjidVictimOfInjustice are trending on social media, pointing out that the judgment favouring Hindus was a form of injustice against Muslims.

A Muslim activist Khalida Parveen wrote, “Indian history will never forget to write that Babri masjid is victim of injustice.”

Source: Twitter

Journalist, The Ghazi Times, Nargis bano wrote, “Allah we could not save your house, forgive us.”

Source: Twitter

Islamist organization Popular Front of India’s Karnataka chapter is organizing an online conference where members of PFI and other leaders including Rajya Sabha member Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi is scheduled to speak.

Source: Twitter

AIMIM’s chief’s old video on Ram Janmbhoomi verdict is also getting viral on social media in which he alleged Muslims were not fighting for the land but for their rights. He said, “It [the verdict] was disrespectful to the community.” Interestingly, these leaders are quiet on the anniversary of the verdict.

All Indian Muslim Council wrote, “9 November 2019 is the date when the whole world saw how justice has been murdered in India and on the basis of faith, the decision has been given to build Ram temple instead of Babri Masjid, which was completely unconstitutional. Minorities were oppressed by killing justice.”

Arvind Kumar Bajpai, National Vice-President, LJP, said, “Considering the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to rebuild the demolished temple as an example, the Supreme Court of India should look in its decision that we have built a temple on the mosque that was demolished in the title suit. What democracy and fair judiciary?”

Source: Twitter

Many even expressed their dream of ‘rebuilding Babri’ again.

Babri will rise again

Some Islamists even claimed that the ‘law was lynched.

And some more wet dreams of Islamists about ‘rebuilding Babri’.

And how ‘Babri is alive’. Barkha Dutt’s “Jamia Shero” was also amongst the Islamists who was found whining about the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

The construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir

After the formation of Ram Mandir Trust in 2020, as per Supreme Court guidelines, the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was conducted on August 5, 2020, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other religious and political leaders. The foundation work for the temple is almost complete. L&T is taking care of the construction. Ram Mandir is being built using the donations from the devotees from across the country collected via donation drive under the supervision of Ram Mandir Trust. The construction is expected to be completed by December 2023.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

