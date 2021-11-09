On November 9, India is celebrating the second anniversary of the historic Supreme Court judgement that put an end to the decades-old land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court had handed over the land to Hindus where the disputed structure often referred to as ‘Babri Masjid’ once stood. In the last two years, the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir has progressed as expected. By December 2023, the construction will likely be completed, and devotees will be able to visit Ram Mandir.

Meanwhile, Islamists on social media are whining and crying the second year in a row over the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi. Hashtags such as #BabriMasjidVictimOfInjustice are trending on social media, pointing out that the judgment favouring Hindus was a form of injustice against Muslims.

A Muslim activist Khalida Parveen wrote, “Indian history will never forget to write that Babri masjid is victim of injustice.”

Source: Twitter

Journalist, The Ghazi Times, Nargis bano wrote, “Allah we could not save your house, forgive us.”

Source: Twitter

Islamist organization Popular Front of India’s Karnataka chapter is organizing an online conference where members of PFI and other leaders including Rajya Sabha member Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi is scheduled to speak.

Source: Twitter

AIMIM’s chief’s old video on Ram Janmbhoomi verdict is also getting viral on social media in which he alleged Muslims were not fighting for the land but for their rights. He said, “It [the verdict] was disrespectful to the community.” Interestingly, these leaders are quiet on the anniversary of the verdict.

All Indian Muslim Council wrote, “9 November 2019 is the date when the whole world saw how justice has been murdered in India and on the basis of faith, the decision has been given to build Ram temple instead of Babri Masjid, which was completely unconstitutional. Minorities were oppressed by killing justice.”

9 नवम्बर 2019 यह वह तारीख है जब पूरी दुनिया ने देखा किस तरह भारत में न्याय की हत्या की गई है ओर आस्था के बुनियाद पर बाबरी मस्जिद की जगह राम मंदिर बनाने का फैसला सुनाया गया है जो पूरी तरह से असंवैधानिक था ओर बहुसंख्यक समाज के दबाव न्याय की हत्या करके अल्पसंख्यक पर जुल्म किया गया pic.twitter.com/keWftHuivd — All Indian Muslim Council (AIMC) (@Aimc4india) November 9, 2021

Arvind Kumar Bajpai, National Vice-President, LJP, said, “Considering the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to rebuild the demolished temple as an example, the Supreme Court of India should look in its decision that we have built a temple on the mosque that was demolished in the title suit. What democracy and fair judiciary?”

Source: Twitter

Many even expressed their dream of ‘rebuilding Babri’ again.

Babri will rise again

Some Islamists even claimed that the ‘law was lynched.

On Nov 9th, Indian Judiciary delivered the verdict against Babri Masjid in favor of Ram Mandir



Law is Lynched & #BabriMasjidVictimOfInjustice

In future, for political gains, anybody’s place of worship can be vandalised and the culprits will walk free.



” MAJORITARiAN verdict ” pic.twitter.com/YOZBfzkfLp — Samiullah Khan (@SamiullahKhan__) November 8, 2021

And some more wet dreams of Islamists about ‘rebuilding Babri’.

We still remember the fascist verdict of the court, we still remember the injustice, but surely we will build back babri masjid, and surely justice shall prevail. #BabriMasjidVictimOfInjustice pic.twitter.com/o7kDzkIFyE — Nuzhat Fatima (@NuzhatF14407634) November 8, 2021

SC’s verdict will not be accepted till the last breath of our life, rebuilding Babri is our responsibility and we will rebuild it in the same place where it stood for years.



Babri masjid zinda hai!



Never forget, Never forgive!#BabriMasjidVictimOfInjustice pic.twitter.com/NlbcALhj6A — Razik Basrur | رازق بسرور (@razik_basrur) November 8, 2021

Renaming, Erasing and Destruction and conversion of historical evidence are explicitly and Visibly executed under the Sangh pariwar.

Ayodhya will be always the place were babri masjid was built and later Demolished by the Hindutva Karsevak.#BabriMasjidVictimOfInjustice — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) November 8, 2021

The construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir

And how ‘Babri is alive’.Barkha Dutt’s “Jamia Shero” was also amongst the Islamists who was found whining about the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

After the formation of Ram Mandir Trust in 2020, as per Supreme Court guidelines, the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was conducted on August 5, 2020, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other religious and political leaders. The foundation work for the temple is almost complete. L&T is taking care of the construction. Ram Mandir is being built using the donations from the devotees from across the country collected via donation drive under the supervision of Ram Mandir Trust. The construction is expected to be completed by December 2023.