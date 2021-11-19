An excise officer of Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh believes that drunkards never lie, hence, their verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated is enough to purchase alcohol.

A video of Khandwa district excise officer RP Kirar has gone viral where he was heard saying that usually drunkards are honest by nature and they don’t lie. He said this during the media interaction while explaining the Covid-19 protocols regarding the sale of alcohol.

Kirar said that in the light of the order of the local administration, the excise department has issued a directive to liquor shops to entertain only such customers who have taken both doses of the Covid 19 vaccine. He said that the salesman at the shop will ask the purchaser whether he has taken both doses.

When asked how the salesman will verify it, the officer said that the department will bank on the honesty of the customers and their verbal declaration as fully vaccinated will be sufficient.

“He (purchaser) will reply honestly that he has taken both doses or not. In India, and I have the personal experience that drinkers speak the truth, they don’t lie. No certificate of vaccination is required,” he said.

However, despite repeated attempts, Madhya Pradesh Excise Commissioner Rajiv Chandra Dubey and Kirar could not be contacted for their comments on whether the district administration has given permission to sell alcohol even on verbal assurance.

In Khandwa, there are 55 country and 19 foreign liquor shops and the district administration had recently instructed all liquor shops to sell alcohol only to those who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The order

In the wake of the district administration’s order, the district excise department issued a circular to all liquor shops that the sale of liquor should be done only to those persons/consumers who have got both the doses of the vaccine, the order said.