Monday, November 8, 2021
HomeSportsCricket'India Cricket is in good hands': Read what Virat Kohli said and how social...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

‘India Cricket is in good hands’: Read what Virat Kohli said and how social media is reacting to his last match as T20 captain

India's final match against Namibia at the T20 World Cup on Monday was the last match for Virat Kohli as the Indian Captain in the T20 format.

OpIndia Staff
Virat Kohli plays his last match as T20 Indian Captain, says, India Cricket is in good hands
Image Cricket : Times of India
15

After a disappointing team India campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup with back to back defeat at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand which all but ensured an early exit, India’s final match against Namibia on Monday was the last match for Virat Kohli as the Indian Captain in the T20 format.

Virat Kohli had earlier announced in September that he would step down from the T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup. In his statement prior to his last match as captain, Virat Kohli said that it was an honor to captain India in the shorter format and that Indian Cricket was in good hands.

Kohli said, “It’s been an honour to captain India and I’ve done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. It’s time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands”

Ravi Shastri’s term as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket team would also come to an end after the T20 World Cup. Besides Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are set to move on.

Ravi Shastri in his statement said, “When I took this job, I said to myself I want to make a difference. I think I’ve made a difference. What these men have overcome in last 5 years, the way they’ve performed in all formats will make this one of the greatest teams in history of cricket.”

What social media is saying about Virat Kohli stepping down as captain

Cricket fans were pretty emotional about the fact that Kohli would no longer be captain of the Indian team in T20s. One user said that he is one of the best captains for India.

Others hoped that they would get to see the ‘old Virat’.

Others, however, were not yet in the mood to forgive the Indian captain for his performative wokeness.

As always, there were memes and jokes as well.

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, too, had a message for Virat Kohli on the occasion.

The Indian cricket team, and Kohli especially, have been at the receiving end of a great deal of criticism due to the less than satisfactory performance at the T20 World Cup. Apart from performance on the field, their conduct on and off it have also received criticism.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVirat kohli last match t20 captain
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,844FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com