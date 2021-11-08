After a disappointing team India campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup with back to back defeat at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand which all but ensured an early exit, India’s final match against Namibia on Monday was the last match for Virat Kohli as the Indian Captain in the T20 format.

Virat Kohli had earlier announced in September that he would step down from the T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup. In his statement prior to his last match as captain, Virat Kohli said that it was an honor to captain India in the shorter format and that Indian Cricket was in good hands.

It’s been an honour to captain India and I’ve done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. It’s time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands: India captain Virat Kohli



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/fIeRIok6Nr — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Kohli said, “It’s been an honour to captain India and I’ve done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. It’s time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands”

Ravi Shastri’s term as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket team would also come to an end after the T20 World Cup. Besides Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are set to move on.

When I took this job,I said to myself I want to make a difference. I think I’ve made a difference. What these men have overcome in last 5 yrs,the way they’ve performed in all formats will make this one of the greatest teams in history of cricket: Outgoing India coach R. Shastri pic.twitter.com/ispqQ8xt96 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Ravi Shastri in his statement said, “When I took this job, I said to myself I want to make a difference. I think I’ve made a difference. What these men have overcome in last 5 years, the way they’ve performed in all formats will make this one of the greatest teams in history of cricket.”

What social media is saying about Virat Kohli stepping down as captain

Cricket fans were pretty emotional about the fact that Kohli would no longer be captain of the Indian team in T20s. One user said that he is one of the best captains for India.

Virat Kohli walking for his final toss in T20is as captain. One of the best captain for India. pic.twitter.com/PV9YOvYJg5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 8, 2021

No matter what others say about u..

U will always be my captain ❤#ViratKohli #captaincy pic.twitter.com/xDK0IUc3Yx — Jalebi ✨ (@Kohl_eye) November 8, 2021

One last time as a t20 captain

Good luck captain 🙇🏼‍♀️❤️#ViratKohli #IndvsNam pic.twitter.com/iax6AK9ux6 — Anjali Sharma (@Anjali_vk_18) November 8, 2021

Others hoped that they would get to see the ‘old Virat’.

One Day we will Definitely going to say ComeBack Old Virat ❤️👑#ind #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/w2c00jzy0N — Ashish (@ashishayush1177) November 8, 2021

Without burden of captaincy, Virat Kohli will be absolutely smashing at No. 3. I expect the man to take batting to a completely different level in white-ball cricket. The very purpose he decided to quit as captain.



Remember, form is temporary, class is permanent. #VK is class. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) November 8, 2021

Others, however, were not yet in the mood to forgive the Indian captain for his performative wokeness.

Please don’t retire Virat!

Please don’t retire Shami!

Please don’t retire Anushka!#WeStandWithShami — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 8, 2021

As always, there were memes and jokes as well.

Captaincy kyun chhod rahe ho @imVkohli? Isse achhi naukri lagne ki kya guarantee hai? pic.twitter.com/UeOJb8ijPe — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 8, 2021

If you want to get something from Dubai, contact Virat Kohli and team. Anyway they are coming back empty handed!#WA — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) November 8, 2021

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, too, had a message for Virat Kohli on the occasion.

Aye #CaptainLeaderLegend @imVkohli Thanks for the wins, the fire, the fitness in #TeamIndia For your records in every format & for firing up a cricket impassioned us. For the brickbats on the chin for the team but for sharing credit when the bouquets came. Now play on #GOAT ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ME7Iliw8Ii — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 8, 2021

The Indian cricket team, and Kohli especially, have been at the receiving end of a great deal of criticism due to the less than satisfactory performance at the T20 World Cup. Apart from performance on the field, their conduct on and off it have also received criticism.